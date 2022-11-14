Emergency Food Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand For Emergency Food In The Army Sector Is Fueling The Growth Of The Emergency Food Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Emergency Food Market size is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Emergency food is a product that is stored and consumed in case of an emergency. In a world where tragedies can strike without warning, there's a chance that food supplies will be cut off. At that critical juncture, emergency food can keep any person alive until aid arrives or the routes to a person's food source are cleared. Cooking and refrigeration may or may not be required for emergency food. Foods like canned juice, infant food, non-perishable pasteurized milk, dry cereals, and refrigerated foods are partaken and conserved for unforeseen circumstances or in the event of an emergency. Emergency food supplies are useful not only in an emergency but also for an assortment of other demographic groups. Open or unopened packages of luncheon meat can be frozen for one to two months, according to a paper released by Food Safety Government. The storage needs for dairy products are diverse. Bread has a three to five-day shelf life when stored at 70°F ambient temperature. Emergency food can be kept chilled and reheated quickly, or it can be served hot. It is the best option for long-term storage, emergency situations, and outdoor activities like hiking and camping. The Emergency Food Market is expected to be driven by rising customer demand for healthy and quick on-the-go food products. Owing to the altering perception of the present COVID-19 issue, consumer lifestyles, and consumption habits, the need for goods with a long shelf life, such as dry cereals, is expected to accelerate the growth of the Emergency Food Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Emergency Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the erratic climatic conditions requiring food with longer shelf life and deserving to be partaken resulting in greater demand for emergency food products like ready-to-eat meals, cereals, and dried fruits.

2. Emergency Food Market growth is being driven by the boost in demand for emergency food products and the surge in government initiatives and policies on food supply.

3. However, volunteers are a vital portion of numerous food pantry operations, frequently performing an assortment of tasks inclusive of collecting, organizing, and distributing food, and managing volunteers are challenging which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Emergency Food Market.

4. Emergency Food Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Emergency Food Market report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Protein or Fruit Bars segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive accessibility of the product in numerous geographies and the soaring demand for protein or fruit bars from the defense sector.

2. For emergency response, a worldwide organization such as UNICEF purchases ready-to-use therapeutic food (RTUTF). UNICEF supplies around 75% of global RUTF demand, averaging 49,000 metric tones (MT) per year through offline stores, hence enhancing the segment growth.

3. E-Commerce Channel is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to recent calamities such as the avian influenza pandemic, COVID 19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war, which are expected to boost online demand for emergency food and drive the emergency food market.

4. The Emergency Food Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Emergency Food Market) held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the fact that North American regions like the U.S. have suffered significant losses as a result of climate variations.

5. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and product innovation, as well as rising disaster management spending in the Asia-Pacific region. The greater expenditure and the expansion of market players in the rural sector of the region are all promoting the regional market growth.

6. As per statistics maintained on efoodnet.org, on the whole, 99% of visitors to food pantries drop below the national poverty line, and in 2020, greater than 157,000 visits were made each month to food programs in Pierce County, a boost of 40% over visits in 2019. Dry cereals like rice and oats can be stockpiled as emergency food.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Emergency Food industry are -

1. General Mills Inc

2. Kellogg Company

3. Nestle

4. THE COCA COLA COMPANY

5. The Kraft Heinz Company

