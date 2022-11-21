Slay silverball vampires in the new Drained pinball game
For Amusement Only Games LLC delivers the first physical third-party game kit for Multimorphic’s P3 pinball platformRICHMOND, VA., USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore the castles, gather your tools and slay the vampires in Drained, the all-new game game kit from For Amusement Only Games LLC (FAOG) for the Multimorphic P3 pinball platform.
In Drained, players become unlikely vampire hunters through an original, symmetrical playfield layout that blends classic gameplay with cutting-edge pinball technology. The game is the first full game kit – complete with playfield – from an independent P3 developer.
“I want players to enjoy shooting the entire playfield,” said Nicholas Baldridge, owner of FAOG and designer of Drained. “The key to fun pinball game design is the balance between risk and reward, and the challenge of achieving your goals efficiently.”
Drained includes 15 unique vampires to hunt, seven target sequences, 54 unique songs, 75 sound effects, more than 1,300 voice-acted callouts from 17 actors, dual banks of sweepable drop targets, a pop bumper and 20 standup targets, as well as a gorgeous pen-and-ink, hand-drawn art package.
It also features classic pinball elements like a physical bell and mechanical knocker – and brings back a notorious pinball feature that hasn’t been seen in nearly 60 years: the gobble hole.
“Gobble holes can be used to reward a player handsomely for skilled play,” says Baldridge. “But they’re also a second way to lose a ball on the playfield, so the trick is avoiding them until the player can capitalize on a successful shot.”
Drained also integrates modern pinball features of the P3 platform, such as allowing players to shoot multiple on-screen targets like bats, rats and spiders, use individual profile settings, and even for Twitch viewers to control a streamer’s game via chat commands.
The Drained game kit includes the playfield module, cabinet side artwork, side target covers, apron magnetic decal, owner’s manual and slingshot plastics. The game kit costs $3500 with a $2000 deposit, with the balance due prior to shipment. For more information or to purchase, visit drainedpinball.com.
About the P3
The P3 is a modular pinball platform with an open software development kit produced by Multimorphic, Inc. This allows third party developers, such as FAOG, to create new content for the platform. The P3 contains flippers, bumpers, and all the aspects of traditional pinball, but with a focus on the newest technology, including the ability to track the position of a ball rolling over a screen and interacting with the content displayed on it. Learn more at multimorphic.com.
About For Amusement Only Games LLC
Designer Nicholas Baldridge formed the company to explore new approaches to classic gameplay concepts. The company manufactures game kits in Richmond, Va., and ships to customers worldwide. Previous releases have included Ranger in the Ruins, Silver Falls and Flipper Foxtrot Rhythm Explosion, all available on the P3 pinball platform. Learn more at foramusementonlygames.com.
Nicholas Baldridge
For Amusement Only Games, LLC.
+1 724-246-4671
nbaldridge@foramusementonlygames.com
