Silver Alert - Charles Cohen ACTIVE

Charles Cohen, 78-years-old, 5' 09", 185 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes, last known clothing description unknown. Left his home in the area of E Cave Creek Rd and N. School House Rd. Charles was going to the gym and is believed to be driving a vehicle. May be driving a black 2020 Range Rover, bearing AZ license plate BAA53J. Charles is believed to have left for the Tonto National Forest/Barlett Lake area. If you see Charles, please contact 911 or contact Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
