INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in U.S. Bancorp with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - USB

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of U.S. Bancorp USB securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 27, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. Captioned The Buhrke Family Revocable Trust v. U.S. Bancorp, No. 22-cv-09174 (S.D.N.Y.), the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit charges U.S. Bancorp as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: U.S. Bancorp's banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association ("U.S. Bank"), is engaged in the general banking business, principally in domestic markets.

The U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (ii) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected U.S. Bancorp to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; and (v) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

On July 28, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a Consent Order and fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally exploiting consumers' personal data to open sham accounts for unsuspecting customers. On this news, the price of U.S. Bancorp stock declined approximately 4%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired U.S. Bancorp securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the U.S. Bancorp class action lawsuit.

