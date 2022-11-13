Submit Release
To First Lady of the Republic of Turkiye Emine Erdogan

AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - Dear Mrs. Emine,

We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion in the city of Istanbul.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Sincerely,

 

Mehriban Aliyeva

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 November 2022

