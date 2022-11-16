NEST Protection Plan Shares Service Work and Future Charitable Plans
The Ohio-based national company is seeking to directly help children and teens.
We both have big hearts for helping others and NEST Protection Plan has allowed us to step in and aid in new ways.”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nest Protection Plan® is creating sparks this holiday season through hands-on service work for troubled youth and big future plans to help teens from troubled situations.
— Arthur Yon, Co-Founder of NEST Protection Plan
NEST Protection Plan’s co-founder, Tony Norvell, has been working with Restoration Ranch of Ohio to help foster children from troubled backgrounds and renew and restore their lives. Likewise, Arthur Yon, who co-founded the business with Norvell, is seeking to bring change to the lives of foster children by giving them real life experiences at NEST and serving as a mentor.
“Tony is the biggest action taker in this charitable involvement for NEST Protection Plan,” stated Yon. “He is in Ohio helping children who are coming from abusive, drug-related, or chaotic home lives. We both have big hearts for helping others and NEST Protection Plan has allowed us to step in and aid in new ways.”
Yon is working within South Carolina doing similar hands-on work. The service is reminiscent of his adolescence during which he helped families in Columbia. “I grew up in the Columbia area where there was an organization called St. Lawrence Place that would help homeless families. These people had nothing and the organization would step in and help,” he recalled. “Even from an early age, I understood how individuals can come to a point of no hope. As the owner of the only guaranteed mold-free home warranty in the nation, I can go in and give youths of the area help and hope.”
As Yon and Norvell work with teenagers and young adults, they have created new ways to spur them on the road to full rehabilitation. “Our vision is to help these youths get back on track and have a normal life and inviting them to work with NEST Protection Plan in a mentor-type capacity is just one way we can do so,” said Yon. “We help them get themselves ready to start a new life and join the workforce and make a life for themselves. If they are interested in being a part of NEST Protection Plan, such as being inspectors, we help them find places to live and help them rejoin society in a healthy and loving way.”
Yon goes on to say that he and Norvell have bigger goals of creating youth-focused camps through which teenagers and children can experience nature. “Some of these kids have never even been outside of the city. They know theft and violence. Our mission is to show them that there is a God who loves them and they have purpose,” stated Yon. “As NEST Protection Plan grows through our franchise model, our resources and ability to help them grows too.”
ABOUT NEST PROTECTION PLAN ®
NEST Protection Plan® offers families and homeowners peace of mind through a lifetime mold-free home warranty service plan, along with numerous other services for helping families live happy, healthy, environmentally safe lives. For more information on the NEST Protection Plan® and how you too can provide homeowners in your market peace of mind in knowing that their homes are mold-free and their families are protected though the NEST Protection Plan®, please visit our website at www.jointhenestteam.com. You can also check them out on the major social media platforms.
