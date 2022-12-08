Despite Being Defamed and Cancelled for Four Years, 'Danny the Doula' Gallagher Says He Is Still "Pro Women"
Years after being cancelled on social media, a US District Court jury finds that Hawaii doula and maternity photographer Danny Gallagher was defamed in 2018.
Without his love, empathy and support, I fear my world would have been much darker.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 4 years after being defamed on social media, Hawaii doula and maternity photographer Danny Gallagher received justice on November 3, when a federal jury found the defendants liable for defamation.
— Samantha Ross, client of Danny the Doula
With the US District Court victory, Gallagher can hold his head high when approached with defamatory remarks aimed at him within social media birthing and motherhood groups and in targeted, false reviews of his professional work. The half-a-decade-long battle to recover his reputation and make up for the lost career time and earnings will be an ongoing process requiring an effort far outweighing the time spent on the social media posts defaming him.
Danny Gallagher was over one year into a fight against defamatory, inaccurate information being shared about his business in local and national Facebook groups when he filed his lawsuit in federal court in June 2019 (1:18-cv-364-LEK-KJM / 18-00364 LEK-KJM).
According to the suit, the most insidious materials were spread by individuals who did not know or use Gallagher's services personally, and who misinterpreted informational content shared about niche opportunities in adult content. Many individuals associated with the maternity groups began attacking the doula and making damaging accusations that had no basis in fact.
By siding with Gallagher, the federal jury determined he was defamed when reviews warned other women to stay away from him and spread false accusations of predatory behavior. Moreover, the jury determined that Gallagher deserved punitive damages from multiple defendants, a reminder that spreading false information online can be detrimental to the target and may result in serious legal consequences for the sharer.
After such a traumatic event, it would be natural to assume that someone in his position would be vehemently against the birthing world and all those who work in it. Yet, when asked about how he feels about women, feminism, and 'cancel culture,' Gallagher reaffirmed his original intentions as a birth doula.
"What happened to me is awful, but not uncommon these days. I hope my story serves as a cautionary tale about what can happen when unfounded, false allegations are spread recklessly, without concern for the objective truth. I honestly wouldn't wish this experience on my worst enemy. Despite being unjustly canceled, I am still, and always will be, pro-women."
While Danny the Doula has been vindicated in court and has had his name cleared legally, the cost of fighting targeted online abuse and cancel culture cannot be recouped through civil or criminal action.
The cost of legal representation can quickly add up to six figures over several years in federal court, and the long-term effects cannot truly be quantified. When a career is put on hold, earnings and future planning suffer, and knowing how to navigate social media and the web after suffering a malicious attack can be challenging. While recovery is possible, the hit is extreme for even the mightiest corporations.
"Without his love, empathy, and support, I fear my world would have been much darker," is how Samantha Ross, the founder of a GoFundMe campaign for Gallagher, describes her experience with Danny as her doula and friend.
Her commitment to helping him fight the false accusations extended to traveling from Australia to testify as a witness and starting the campaign to offset the emotional and financial destruction Gallagher and his family suffered over the past four years.
Gallagher's suit illustrates how important it is to share responsibly on social media and avoid participating in attacks - the price can be too high for all involved.
With the support of his clients, new and old, Danny the Doula (www.dannythedoula.com) will continue his birth doula practice in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Danny Gallagher
Danny the Doula
danny@dannythedoula.com
Visit us on social media:
Other