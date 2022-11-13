Good Day Live with Michelle & Kyle Celebrates 100 episodes
Good Day Live with Michelle & Kyle Celebrates 100 episodesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a few shows that make it to 100 episodes and Good Day Live with Michelle & Kyle is one of them.
On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, Good Day Live celebrated its 100th show. This is quite an achievement, especially for the variety talk show that streams live for 90-minutes a day. The show should be called "Excellent Day Live!"
If you're new to the program, the show streams live Monday to Friday from 11:20 AM PST to 12:50 PST hosted by the dynamic duo Michelle Murad and Kyle Trueblood. The magnetic energy is palpable and draws in viewers from all around the globe! Viewers are able to stream, connect, and interact through a live group chat with the hosts in real-time making it fun and innovative. We haven’t seen a duo like Michelle and Kyle since the days of “Donny and Marie,” “Sonny and Cher,” or “Kelly and Ryan.” The two have the “it” factor and it shows! The show's format is like the Today Show meets Ellen meets Jimmy Fallon’s, “Tonight Show.” The show features hot topics, celebrity interviews, health and wellness gurus, and innovators, along with dancing, games, and singing.
On Thursday, Michelle and Kyle hosted a clip show of all the funny, awkward, and amazing moments from the past 100 episodes. One of the most iconic moments was Michelle's new segment, "Michy on the Street," where she interviews random people. Think Jay Leno's "Jay-walking" mixed with "Billy on the Street." You can see replays of the show on www.swaytvlive.com or go to TikTok for "Michyonthestreet" for behind-the-scenes footage.
This show will easily go on for at least 1000 more episodes. Networks and audience members alike NEED a show like this more than ever. “Good Day Live with Michelle and Kyle” lives up to its name. You will laugh, learn, and walk away with a smile on your face. Make sure to tune into SwayTvlive.Com to watch the show.
Congratulations to Andy Waldman (Producer/ Head of SwayTV), Natasha June Phillips (Producer), Michelle Murad, and Kyle Trueblood on 100 episodes!
100th episode celebration