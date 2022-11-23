Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Submarine Veteran Who Now Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call The Gori Law Firm-Compensation May Exceed $1 Million Dollars + VA Benefits

If you or your loved one is a Navy Submarine Veteran or any other type of Veteran with mesothelioma-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime-including weekends and holidays at 866-532-2106.” — Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

TAMPA , FLORIDA , USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are part of a national initiative that is focused on Navy Veterans or any other type of Veteran with mesothelioma and our top priority is that people like this receive the very best possible compensation results-especially if they served on a submarine.

"If you or your loved one is a Navy Submarine Veteran or any other type of Veteran with mesothelioma-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime-including weekends and holidays anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the United States, they have offices coast to coast, and they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation for their clients. The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm also make no obligation house calls to ensure a person with mesothelioma understands the mesothelioma compensation process, they will assist the person like this in identifying how they were exposed to asbestos, and they will give a fact-based opinion of what the person's compensation claim might be worth. For more information a Veteran or person with mesothelioma or their family are always welcome to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm at no charge will fill out the required VA claims forms for their Veteran client who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in the hopes of creating additional income for their client. Very few other mesothelioma-law firms offer this vital service in the USA. For more information a Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma, asbestos exposure lung cancer and or their family members-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. https://Florida.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos now living in Florida include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Most people who are diagnosed in Florida were probably exposed to asbestos in the Northeast or Midwest. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma