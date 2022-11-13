Submit Release
News Search

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,358 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Davidson County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 6 p.m., two officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to an area in the 7-thousand block of River Road, near the Cheatham County line, following reports that a man in the street was throwing items at passing vehicles. Information from the scene indicates that as officers arrived and spoke with the man, identified as Drandon John Brown (DOB 05/24/58), he produced a knife. When he did not comply with verbal commands, at least one of the officers deployed a taser, which was not effective. As Brown continued toward one of the officers, officers fired their weapons, striking him. He died at the scene. Neither officer was injured.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI special agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted on TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.