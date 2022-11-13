TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metro Nashville

At the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, and per a memorandum of understanding, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Davidson County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 6 p.m., two officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to an area in the 7-thousand block of River Road, near the Cheatham County line, following reports that a man in the street was throwing items at passing vehicles. Information from the scene indicates that as officers arrived and spoke with the man, identified as Drandon John Brown (DOB 05/24/58), he produced a knife. When he did not comply with verbal commands, at least one of the officers deployed a taser, which was not effective. As Brown continued toward one of the officers, officers fired their weapons, striking him. He died at the scene. Neither officer was injured.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI special agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted on TBINewsroom.com.