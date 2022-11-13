Sigma Additive Solutions and Dyndrite Announce Agreement to Build Connected In-process Data Software Using Dyndrite Application Development Kit

Furthering Sigma's Path to Holistic Digital Quality, Dyndrite Generated Tool Paths to be Connected to In-Process Quality Data for the First Time

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. SASI ("Sigma", "we," or "our"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, announced today an agreement with Dyndrite™, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next generation digital manufacturing hardware and software. By expanding development of Printrite3D®'s visualization and analysis on Dyndrite's Additive Developer Kit (ADK), users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics. This new solution marks Sigma's connection to further cover the full quality value chain in additive manufacturing.

"It's been long requested by users to have a single environment for the design-to-part qualification stack," said Stephan Kuehr, GM of EMEA at Sigma. "This agreement is a key step in empowering the user to marry their in-process quality data to the directly generated toolpaths sent to the machine. This union will enable the user to make quality and toolpath decisions faster, take control of their data, and make it actionable."

"Dyndrite enables solution providers to bring performance and robust industrial 3D applications to market," stated Harshil Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Dyndrite. "Our application development kit accelerates the creation of critical enterprise solutions such as Sigma's in-process quality solutions. Our work together is intended to accelerate additive manufacturing development and increase production quality."

"The ability to connect to tool path data only augments the power of sensor fusion," said Darren Beckett, CTO of Sigma. "Closing the loop between process development and resulting quality data will accelerate end-user part and process qualification. Our mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by setting the standard for quality - we are living this through our partnership with Dyndrite."

Sigma's integrated Printrite3D powered by Dyndrite is expected to be available in Spring 2023 for early users. Companies interested in learning more or participating in a beta trial should click here.

About Dyndrite

Dyndrite's mission is to fundamentally change how geometry is created, transformed and transmitted on a computer. Our Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE) is the world's first (geometry agnostic), multi-threaded, GPU-accelerated Geometry Engine. We create and license tools that give companies the power, freedom and control necessary to deliver on the potential of digital manufacturing.

Dyndrite democratizes access to a hyper-scalable, geometry-agnostic set of digital manufacturing software tools that deliver eyebrow-raising performance. The company's team of mathematicians, computer scientists, and engineers exist to help our partners and customers solve the toughest geometry, compute and automation problems so they can deliver AM production at scale. We aim to ignite their purpose.

Investors include Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused Investment Fund and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Dyndrite was named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer for 2021.

For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

