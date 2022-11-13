The eXeX™ Solution: Enhancing The Medical Field Through Augmented Reality, Paving The Way To Revolutionize The Operating Room

ORLANDO, FL - November 13th, 2022 - A premier group of medical industry leaders, across multiple disciplines, have united in an effort to change the future of medicine. eXeX™, short for eXpanded eXistence Inc., is an innovative startup set to revolutionize the healthcare industry as we know it. These elite professionals have been discretely working to evolve the traditional healthcare system by advancing historic surgical methods.

eXeX was founded by renowned neurosurgeon Robert Masson, M.D., alongside prominent healthcare veterans and medical tech developers. The venture is backed by CEOs of major Fortune 500 companies, board members of pharmaceutical conglomerates, and major philanthropists. The company’s goal is to shine light on the forgotten heroes of the operating room from assistants to scrub technicians and nurses, while simultaneously elevating the mediocre workflow known in standard healthcare.

Today’s operating rooms still use century-old technology, which inspired Dr. Masson and his team to develop a digital learning solution known as the HoloOPS™. This is a groundbreaking medical system, with a suite of Mixed Reality & Machine Learning software, developed with the long term goal to move medical healthcare into the Web3 industry.

Dr. Masson explains, “This is the first time augmented reality technology is being used in the surgical room specifically catered to the sterile field. We are giving power to the technicians and nurses through a digital universe of processes, procedures and limitations, by way of digital and visual information.” eXeX’s software application improves the set-up and workflow of surgical procedures allowing for a smooth flow to improve patient lives. The HoloOPS platform is currently being used in two surgical centers, and will expand in 2023, with a scope of future opportunities that include over 235,000 operating rooms and more than 50 million surgeries annually.

eXeX is on a mission to upgrade the existing technology in the medical industry, and slowly integrate it into the future of Web3. The buzz term “Web3'' has been loosely thrown around in all sectors of life, and it is important to Dr. Masson to “foundationally prepare for what is coming,” but not enter into the Metaverse at the wrong time. The team is doing this by strategically redefining technology in the medical field one surgery at a time. The eXeX solution will enhance team performance, streamline the surgical flow state by building an exponential library of tools, commodities, and pharmaceuticals to pave the way for the future of medical standards and protocols through this advanced technology.

eXeX, formally known as eXpanded eXistence Inc., is a mixed reality and machine learning software company that is revolutionizing the healthcare industry through operating room products developed by neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Masson and his team.

