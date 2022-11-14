Mxphal Releases his First Single to Mark his Debut in the Music Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- A Congolese musical artist and songwriter, Alpha Momat Vainqueur, known by the stage name Mxphal, releases his first single titled 'Bref' to mark his debut in the music industry. Bref is a musical piece written and tailored to preach the gospel.
Mxphal is a young and talented gospel artist based in Houston, Texas, who made his first appearance on the music scene in 2022 with the release of his single titled Bref. Bref is a gospel song with a message crafted and delivered in a compelling and impactful manner. The great musical piece was recorded in Houston, Texas.
Mxphal's passion for art and the desire to spread the gospel's message is a trait he took from his father. His admiration for his dad, a passionate writer, and photographer in his youth, has greatly influenced his life.
Mxphal followed in his father's steps, becoming an exceptional writer and photographer. In addition, he expresses himself through other art forms, including singing and music composition. The gospel hip-hop 'Bref' is the first of many other songs the artist looks forward to releasing for the listening pleasure of his fans.
As a Christian artist, Mxphal has taken it upon himself to use his musical art as a tool of evangelism. Bref is available for download on Spotify.
About Mxphal
Mxphal, whose real name is Alpha Monday Vainquer, is Congolese by birth. He was born on December 27, 1999, in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mxphal is a young author, singer, composer, and photographer dedicated to using his youth's time and energy to propagate the gospel.
For more information and inquiry, visit https://www.instagram.com/mxphal.
Kevin LWANDU
