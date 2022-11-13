MOS Techno Engineers Top Global Manufacturer Of Food Grade CO2 Production Plant
MOS Techno Engineers offer a complete range of small, medium, and large plants to suit the specific needs of Global Clients.INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOS Techno Engineers, a leading manufacturer of CO2 Gas plants, has been manufacturing and exporting CO2 Production Plant and CO2 Recovery Plant globally for decades to meet the requirements of 99.99% high purity CO2 Gas for major packaging, food and beverage producers worldwide.
The Food Grade CO2 Gas plant is a great advantage to the global food and beverages industry. MOS Techno Engineers has customers from all over the world. These countries include India, Ethiopia, Yemen, Equatorial Guinea, Senegal, D R Congo, Algeria, Liberia, and Ghana.
Using the state of the art technology, these CO2 generation plants are designed to offer long lasting performance and reliability. CO2 gas plant supplied globally to beverage industries are proving cost and energy-efficient assets. Brewery production increases CO2 emission that harms the environment. MOS Techno Engineer's CO2 production plant not only stops CO2 emission but also makes reuses of it for carbonated drinks.
At MOS Techno Engineers, a team of experienced engineers ensures that each CO2 plant is properly constructed and commissioned and the operational workforce is trained in the correct operating and maintenance methods. Continuous quality control measures ensure that our food-grade CO2 plants meet the highest quality and safety standards.
"Serving the food and beverages industry around the globe for over 3 decades has empowered us with the best research and development team. Not only do we deliver the best quality CO2 gas plant, but we also fulfill our responsibility towards a better planet. "Says Mr.Ram Kumar Singh, CEO of MOS Techno Engineers, added, "Customer sets the market trend, and they look for the best quality CO2 plant in their budget. Considering our various customers' opinions, we greatly cut down on the cost.
MOS Tech Engineers ensures that their CO2 generation plant will contribute to mitigating climate change through CO2 Capture by preventing a huge amount of CO2 from entering the environment. They have served multiple customers seeking requirements for CO2 plants in many countries, have finished installations, and are planning to expand to other countries.
"We mainly categorize our CO2 production plant in two categories: Diesel Fired Based CO2. Production Plant and Natural Gas Based CO2 Production Plant. No matter what a customer needs, we make it possible through our teamwork, says Mr. Ram Kumar Singh.
"Our manufacturing facility, based in Greater Noida, INDIA has an exceptional infrastructure to conduct research and development. It is equipped with all the tools to research "the global CO2 production plant. That makes us the best among the customers and helps us us build new customers."
Besides the CO2 plant, MOS Techno Engineers is also a leading manufacturer and exporter of oxygen gas plants and air separation plants. Those oxygen gas plants are a great help for hospital and industrial use. Air Separation Plant. Their major clientele for oxygen gas plants is based in countries like Oman, Peru, Mozambique, Zambia, Guinea, etc.
MOS Techno Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
Address: F22, Site C Rd, Surajpur Industrial Area, Block B, UPSIDC Site B, UPSIDC, Greater
Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201307
Email: info@mosengg.com
Mobile: +91-9560678443 / 8756721304
https://mosengg.com/co2-production-plant.html
MOS Techno Engineers is a leading manufacturer of CO2 gas plants and oxygen plants serving the food, beverages, and medical industries. The company adheres to quality control standards to produce a high-performing, long-lasting, and energy-efficient production plant. All their products are certified for quality by globally accepted quality test companies.
Shikhar Singh
MOS Techno Engineers
150 KG/hr Food Grade CO2 Production Plant by MOS Techno Engineers