Blue Sky Lithium Mining New Logo & Website

Press Release The Blue Sky Lithium has finished a complete rebrand and social media launch. The growth and demand of the lithium market we felt it was a good time for a fresh look.

You support helps Blue Sky Lithium Power the future of a zero carbon planet. BLSX capital raised goes directly to our new lithium mining operations in Brazil.

Invest In Lithium Now, Elon Musk ‘License to Print Money’

our goal is promoting an understanding of our business and the value we create for global clean energy.

Blue Sky Lithium Mining (BLSX:BLSX)

We think the new logo and website represents how the company is growing with the global need for clean green energy.”
— CEO Frederick Astor
Rio De Janeiro Brazil – The Blue Sky Lithium Mining CO, a lead producer of lithium carbonate, and lithium hydroxide for lithium ion batteries. Has announced today the completion of a major rebranding along with new website. The rebrand and website for Blue Sky Lithium Mining CO reflects the companies rapid grown and expansion in recent years.

The company founded in 2018 as a lithium wholesale company, but grew into artisan lithium mining businesses with lithium hard rock and brine mines in South America. In the last 5 years, the company has developed and grown a B2C business that now accounts for nearly 80% of sales.

The company will change and release a new logo website redesign and social media presence that will all work with its growing business model.

“We think the new logo and website represents how the company is growing with the global need for clean green energy,” said CEO Frederick Astor. “Specifically, the old logo and brand represents where we’ve been, and the new logo and website represents where we’re going.”

He noted Blue Sky Lithium new brand shows the company commitment to help Creating a Brighter Future for the earth and green energy.

Visit https://blueskylithium.com/ to explore the new website, brand, and office.

About the Blue Sky Lithium Corporation
BLUE SKY LITHIUM is dedicated to advancing the transition to clean energy and zero carbon worldwide. Thus enabling innovative lithium mining for lithium battery storage and EV-systems.

Blue Sky Lithium is an exploration and development mining company focused on the advancement of global lithium deposits to support international demand. Furthermore Blue Sky Lithium Company holds interests in Chile, Bolivia, and Argentina, both Lithium Brine and Hard-Rock.

Media Contact: Sara Lopez
Sara Lopez – Public Relations
Av. das Nações Unidas, 12551 – Cidade Monções, São Paulo – SP, 04578-903

Sara Lopez
Blue Sky Lithium Mining
power@blueskylithium.com
