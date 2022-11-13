Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,879 in the last 365 days.

OKD LLC launches as a new competitor in the IoT hardware space

OKD LLC

OKD

OKD LLC "Overklocked" launches as a new competitor in the IoT hardware space aimed at affordable IoT hardware, adapters, and micro-processor development boards.

GARDEN CITY, IDAHO, USA, November 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- OKD LLC "Overklocked" launches as a new competitor in the IoT hardware space aimed at affordable IoT hardware, adapters, and micro-processor development boards for your next big project. Engineered and Designed in the USA by Carsen Klock..

“Ever since I was a kid, I loved to build things. Micro-processing and the Internet-of-Things has a massive potential impact on humanity and everyday smart devices. Designing and Engineering the tools like development boards to be used for projects that can have a large impact in the world, is something I take pride in.,” said Carsen Klock, the founder of OKD LLC.

Launching Nov 11th 2022 at https://okd.llc/shop/okd-acorn-esp32-dev-board/, OKD LLC will offer their first ESP32 development board called the "Acorn".

The OKD Acorn ESP32 Dev Board has utilized a modern fast highly-integrated ESP32 chip, built around a Xtensa® chip processor that operates at up to 240 MHz.

This board equips the highly-integrated ESP32 SoC. The chip has been installed with a complete 2.4GHz Wi-Fi subsystem which means it supports Station mode, SoftAP mode, SoftAP & Station mode, and promiscuous mode for multiple Wi-Fi applications. It works under an ultra-low power state, and also supports features of Bluetooth 4.2 and LE. There is 520 KB SRAM & 8MB Flash memory, allowing for more programming space, and bringing more possibilities to the IoT and Arduino control scenarios.

Being new to the OKD family, this board maintains a classic small form-factor design (slightly smaller than a credit card), and elegant productization of single-sided components mounting. There are 26 GPIO pins, including onboard MicroSD card support and a RGB LED.

This board supports UART, I2C, JTAG, and SPI serial communication ports, also including IIS (Internet Information Services) and encryption. Utilizing its small and elegant hardware designed in the USA and the powerful onboard ESP32 chip, programming by Arduino, PlatformIO, MicroPython, or ESP-IDF, Acorn offers more functionality and flexibility for wearables, sensors, smart displays, and portable devices or other applications.

Carsen Klock
OKD LLC
sales@okd.llc
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

OKD LLC launches as a new competitor in the IoT hardware space

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.