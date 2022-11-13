Submit Release
Vincent D'Souza Shares Equation for Fulfillment

Author Vincent D'Souza

When we bless ourselves, we bless all of creation, uplifting it to higher vibrations of peace, awareness, love and light.”
— Vincent D'Souza
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After witnessing his brother's battle with terminal cancer, Vincent D'Souza came to realize the importance of love and forgiving one's self especially during difficult times in life. With "Happy People = Happy World: Prayers to Heal People and the World" he shares his realizations to help readers find health, wealth and happiness in their lives.

D'Souza's work is a collection of prayers to help readers discover themselves. The author subscribes to the truth that people are infinite, eternal, birthless, deathless and spiritual beings who are complete in all ways - as children of the Creator and the image and likeness of the same. His work helps readers actualize this with prayers such as:

The “I Am Prayer,” the Lord’s Prayer, as an affirmation; the Rosary that describes one's purpose and life journey; the Litany of the Christ that describes one's true nature; the Seven Stations of the Healing Cross that shows how forgiveness leads to oneness with God and all of creation; and “I Am Loved, I Am Loving, I Am Lovable Forever” a suggested hymn, and “The Greatest Prayer,” offering a tool to bless one's self and the world.

This guide shares insights into prayers and praying with altruistic goals to bless all of creation. With these affirmations, readers will be able to steady themselves during hard times as well as have a roadmap to reaching a higher level of existence. In D'Souza's words: "When we bless ourselves, we bless all of creation, uplifting it to higher vibrations of peace, awareness, love and light."

About the Author
Vincent D'Souza, who sensed he was a transgender from an early age, had a childhood that was mentally, emotionally and spiritually difficult despite having material comfort. He has experience in sewing, carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, draftsmanship, masonry, gardening and farming, urban expansion and regional planning and healing modalities. He is a Journey Practitioner, A Chiron Practitioner, a Reiki Master and has training in the use of Australian Bush Flower Essences for healing.

Vincent D'Souza
