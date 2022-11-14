3-Part Webinar Series Focuses on What Supply Chain Managers Should Do Now

Global Supply Chains in Chaos Should Drive New Strategies

Join us for this free lunchtime (noon ET//9am PT) Three-part webinar series Nov 15, 17, and 22.”
— Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, the Reshoring Institute
SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Supply Chains have been thrown into chaos over the past two years. It's time for a complete reset of supply chain strategies.

Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute delivers a review and discussion of current issues in global supply chains, industry models and best practices, and strategies for the future in a three-part webinar series, sponsored by NY Stony Brook University.
This free webinar series is an eye-opening experience for anyone working in global supply chain strategy. The lunch-and-learn 1-hour series will be held on Nov 15, 17, and 22 via video program, and is open to the public. Register for the webinar series here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdq-gRoFTQKi3bjK7ye10nCW-fTKf6bhByRkcsISZUUhHurUQ/viewform

Rosemary Coates is the Founder and Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit and non-partisan organization focused on expanding U.S. manufacturing. She is also the President of Blue Silk Consulting, a supply-chain management consulting firm.
Ms. Coates has been a management consultant for 25+ years, helping over 80 global supply chain clients worldwide. She is an Amazon.com best-selling author with five Supply Chain Management books, all available on amazon.com. She also works as an Expert Witness on legal cases involving global supply chain disputes. Rosemary serves on the Board of Directors at the University of San Diego Supply Chain Management. She earned an MBA from the University of San Diego and a bachelor’s degree in business logistics from Arizona State University.

Rosemary Coates
Reshoring Institute
+1 408-605-8867
info@ReshoringInstitute.org

About

The Reshoring Institute is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We provide information, research and support for companies trying to “Reshore” or bring manufacturing and services back to America. This may include things like site selection, tax incentives, science and math education, marketing and PR and cost comparison development. We direct this Reshoring work and include student interns in support of research projects and consulting projects.

