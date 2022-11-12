Request for Information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2005141

TROOPER: Wigglesworth                        

STATION:    Royalton                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2022   11:13 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 North mile marker 1.2

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown  

Vehicle : Black Pickup Truck                                           

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/12/2022 at 11:13 hours VSP Royalton was Dispatched to a two-car crash near mile marker 1.2 on I 89 North. After further investigation, the crash was caused by a black pickup truck pulling into a U-turn. Anyone with information that could help identify the truck is asked to contact VSP Royalton at 802-234-9933.

