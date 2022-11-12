Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2005141

TROOPER: Wigglesworth

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2022 11:13 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 North mile marker 1.2

ACCUSED: Unknown

Vehicle : Black Pickup Truck

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/12/2022 at 11:13 hours VSP Royalton was Dispatched to a two-car crash near mile marker 1.2 on I 89 North. After further investigation, the crash was caused by a black pickup truck pulling into a U-turn. Anyone with information that could help identify the truck is asked to contact VSP Royalton at 802-234-9933.