Derby Barracks / DUI & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

CASE#: 25A5006924

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2025, at approximately 0120 hrs

STREET: Elm Street

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snowy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bruce Stone

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Elm Street in Barton, VT. Upon arrival, there was damage to a utility pole and a mailbox with no vehicle and/or operator on scene. The operator was later located at his residence and was identified as Bruce Stone. Stone showed signs of impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2025 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES