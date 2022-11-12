Submit Release
News Search

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,299 in the last 365 days.

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation into Fairness of ForgeRock (FORG) Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating ForgeRock FORG on behalf of the company's investors.

On October 11, 2022, ForgeRock announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. According to the announcement, ForgeRock's stockholders are expected to be cashed out of their investment position at a price of $23.25 per share in cash, a price that is approximately 30% lower than FORG's 52-week high value.  

The investigation seeks to determine whether ForgeRock's officers and/or directors failed to maximize the buyout price for ForgeRock's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Thoma Bravo.

ForgeRock shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/forgerock/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com


You just read:

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation into Fairness of ForgeRock (FORG) Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.