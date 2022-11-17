Eighteen Notable Healthcare Professionals Receive CPBS Designation from the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA)

CPBS™ is the first pharmacy benefit designation dedicated solely to advocating for unions, health plans, health systems, commercial and public sector employers.

Seventeen pharmacists and an attorney awarded Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) designation by the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) program offers three different instructional formats: live online classrooms, in-person Knowledge Camps, and self-study. Every Thursday at 6 PM ET, the online class meets for 1.5 hours. Every class is recorded for later viewing. PBIA is approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Certification Institute (HRCI), American Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and forty-six states to provide recertification credit to licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, life and health professionals, and human resources specialists.

In this announcement, the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program honors the exceptionally high achievement of four distinguished program participants: Adam Farkas, Hope May, Nelson Mwangi, and Agnes Patel-Purohit. The following is the complete list of the eighteen healthcare professionals, who were recently awarded the CPBS designation:

Shrinali Amin

Emily Bell

Tom Davies

Adam Farkas (Best team capstone project)

Karishma Gandhakwala

Brandi Gudwien

Jessica Kramer

Langley Kyle

Hope May (Ranked #1, highest overall score at 99%)

Alex McNamara

Nelson Mwangi (Best team capstone project)

McKenzie Paduch

Agnes Patel-Purohit (Highest final exam score at 100%)

Shea Pitts

David Plath

Bradley Nelson

Kelly Stuart

Joseph Yaklic

The Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) program explores relatively complex topics in pharmacy benefits management. A comprehension quiz is given at the end of each class to determine the level of pupil understanding. To get the CPBS designation, students must also complete a thorough final exam with a score of 85% or higher. Since PBIA began offering courses in 2014, more than 1,000 students have taken our online and in-person courses.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has entered a sponsorship agreement with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy through which pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can earn up to 20.0 hours of credit toward continuing education from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). U.S. News & World Report ranks UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy the #1 pharmacy school in the nation.

“Thanks for everything throughout the course. The firm I work for is trying to get more involved in the Plan Sponsor space, and in doing so, we have been reviewing a lot of PBM/Plan Sponsor contracts. I can’t tell you how much more confident and comfortable I am working through these PBM contracts now and what I need to be looking out for.” – Adam Farkas, Esq. Associate Attorney

The Five Primary Ways Pharmacy Benefit Managers Make Money and What To Do About It