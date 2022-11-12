Wellness Tech Company SANESolution Announces Hormonal Cravings Suppressant Aamia® to Help Reduce Holiday Overeating and Weight Gain

Today, SANESolution is announcing a new supplement called SANE Aamia® that works to address the hormonal aspect of food cravings as a way to help prevent holiday overeating and the resulting weight gain.

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SANESolution is announcing a new supplement called SANE Aamia® that works to address the hormonal aspect of food cravings as a way to help prevent holiday overeating and the resulting weight gain.

The holiday season is a challenging time for weight control. Surveys show that the average American gains five to six pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. These pounds tend to stay on the body and add up over the years, leading to obesity and associated health problems in the future (1, 2).

Obesity increases the risk of numerous health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, fatty liver disease, certain cancers, and early death. Yet, the rates of obesity keep climbing even though a new study found that 45% of people globally say they are currently trying to lose weight (3).

The American Medical Association officially designated obesity a disease in 2013, and as a result, the belief that obesity is caused by insufficient willpower, lack of discipline, and poor dietary choices began to change (4).

"With more than 1.9 billion overweight adults worldwide, we felt an urgent need to understand and address this public health crisis," said Matthew Olesiak, M.D., the Chief Medical Director of SANESolution. "While conducting extensive research on potential causes of weight gain and obesity, it became clear that excessive hunger and cravings for sweet and starchy foods are hormonally driven, particularly by cortisol."

Cortisol is often called the "stress hormone" because it is produced by the adrenal glands when the body is physically or physiologically stressed. With all of the parties to plan, gifts to purchase, family gatherings to attend, not to mention the constant errands to run, the holidays are arguably the most hectic and stressful time of the year.

Dr. Olesiak added, "Unfortunately, stress makes cortisol levels rise. Cortisol binds to hunger-controlling receptors in the brain, making you hungry and craving foods high in sugar and fat. When your cortisol levels are high, your body looks for energy sources to "fight or flee" what it perceives as a life-threatening danger. To that end, it stops insulin from being made, so you have plenty of glucose for immediate energy. This increases your blood sugar, triggering more intense cravings for sugar, especially with the added temptation of holiday pies, cookies, and other confections within easy reach. We created Aamia® to help people better manage these cravings."

At the heart of Aamia® is chromium picolinate, a mineral that works with insulin to metabolize blood glucose. Several randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies – the "Gold Standard" of science – have shown that chromium picolinate can aid the body in naturally reducing carb cravings, especially for sugar, bread, and pasta (5).

During their research, Dr. Olesiak and Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANESolution, discovered eight other nutrients also shown to synergistically and naturally support reduced carb cravings and increased fat burning, including L-Carnitine and Choline (6, 7), which they also added to the supplement to provide people with additional control over carb cravings and help them naturally cut down on holiday overeating and weight gain.

Dr. Olesiak further noted, "Science has shown us there is something we can do to naturally control our sugar cravings for a happy and healthy holiday season. Aamia® combines the best medically-validated craving-combating nutrients into a formula that can and will change lives."

Now available for purchase nationwide, Aamia® is the breakthrough health product of 2022 as it helps to tame holiday food cravings, manage emotional eating, and assist with reaching weight loss goals for those looking to stay healthy while enjoying the holiday season and beyond.

For more information or to purchase Aamia® on Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Aamia-Supplement-Pills-Choline-Inositol/dp/B08ML4Y9SG/

About SANESolution:

SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit https://store.sanesolution.com/.

SANE Aamia® ingredients:

Vitamin B12 (as cyanocobalamin)

Biotin Pure

VitaShure® Choline B90 Encapsulated Choline Bitartrate

Chromium (as chromium picolinate)

Inosilotol™ Proprietary Blend (Inositol, DL-Methionine)

Ubiquivae™ Proprietary Blend (L-Carnitine tartrate, Betaine HCI, Coenzyme Q10)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, Magnesium Stearate, Silica, Microtalc® Magnesium Silicate

