Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,379 in the last 365 days.

To reflect its growing platform, simpleshow launches new website

The explainer video platform, simpleshow, introduces a new look and new functionality to their website.

BERLIN, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The explainer video platform, simpleshow, has launched a new and improved website. The new design gives users a clear view of the tools and services simpleshow provides to create simple video explanations, all on one platform. The redesign offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and a modern appearance while allowing customers to explore solutions specific to their business needs.

Susanne Ilemann, Managing Director of simpleshow, explains:

"As the market and technology have evolved, so has simpleshow. We are incredibly proud to launch this new website that really reflects how our customers from a wide range of functions in companies all over the world work with simpleshow. The site makes it easy to access resources and discover the benefits of communicating with explainer videos."

simpleshow.com combines the company's offerings formerly divided across different websites. The popular SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, and simpleshow's professional video creation services are now accessible at the click of a button.

The new website provides specific solutions for many user groups, including training and learning and development, HR, sales and marketing, internal communications, tech and innovation, compliance, health and safety, project management, education, and more.

For more information about simpleshow and the new site, please visit https://simpleshow.com.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way. The AI-powered SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, allows users to create professional explainer videos in more than 20 languages within just a few clicks. A magic that comes from years of experience in producing tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team caters to clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for the ability to provide simple, effective explanations.

Media Contact

Erin Hmielewski, simpleshow gmbh, 1 239 691-0705, presse@simpleshow.com

SOURCE simpleshow gmbh

You just read:

To reflect its growing platform, simpleshow launches new website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.