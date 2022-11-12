To reflect its growing platform, simpleshow launches new website

The explainer video platform, simpleshow, introduces a new look and new functionality to their website.

BERLIN, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The explainer video platform, simpleshow, has launched a new and improved website. The new design gives users a clear view of the tools and services simpleshow provides to create simple video explanations, all on one platform. The redesign offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and a modern appearance while allowing customers to explore solutions specific to their business needs.

Susanne Ilemann, Managing Director of simpleshow, explains:

"As the market and technology have evolved, so has simpleshow. We are incredibly proud to launch this new website that really reflects how our customers from a wide range of functions in companies all over the world work with simpleshow. The site makes it easy to access resources and discover the benefits of communicating with explainer videos."

simpleshow.com combines the company's offerings formerly divided across different websites. The popular SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, and simpleshow's professional video creation services are now accessible at the click of a button.

The new website provides specific solutions for many user groups, including training and learning and development, HR, sales and marketing, internal communications, tech and innovation, compliance, health and safety, project management, education, and more.

For more information about simpleshow and the new site, please visit https://simpleshow.com.

About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way. The AI-powered SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, allows users to create professional explainer videos in more than 20 languages within just a few clicks. A magic that comes from years of experience in producing tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team caters to clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for the ability to provide simple, effective explanations.

