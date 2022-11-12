Michael M Insurance Services is offering a Safe Way for Medicare Recipients to Check their Coverage options

Submit Release
BRIGHTWATERS, NY, USA, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s November and we are smack in the middle of Medicare's Annual enrollment period. Which means baby boomers and Medicare recipients are getting bombarded with Medicare insurance solicitations. The amount of television commercials that are airing today is quite overwhelming.

If you add in the direct mail filling up your mailbox coupled with unsolicited phone calls daily regarding better medicare plans(so much for the do not call list).

Being a Medicare recipient himself Mike Miligi knows firsthand just how crazy this marketing can be. This is why Mike offers the opportunity for people to get an actual Medicare policy review. Unlike calling any of the 1-800 numbers from the numerous television commercials or direct mail pieces. Let's face it if businesses pay big money to air television commercials and mail 10’s of thousands of direct mail pieces all geared toward convincing you to take action to change your coverage.

Mike hosts several in-person meetings a month at his local library in Brightwaters and Melville office to help consumers get the best and most accurate information on Medicare and Medicare plan changes. Mike has even started hosting online meetings to help with the growing demand for accurate Medicare information. Of course He also conducts in person home visits, office appointments and phone consultations by appointment to help reach more consumers who may not be able to travel to a meeting.

Michael M Insurance services is part of Modern Medicare Agency team which has a strong focus on helping their Medicare neighbors find the most suitable coverage to meet their needs. Mike is truly a great resource for all Medicare questions and operates as an independent agent, which means he works for the consumer, not any insurance company. He offers insurance from most carriers such as Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Emblem Health, Health First and many more. Mike warns people to be wary of the bait switch tactics and all talk about extra benefits that can be thrown around on television and other marketing this time of year.

Mike Miligi offers all of his educational seminars and workshops for free, this includes online, in-home visits or office appointments. He understands that most people will use their insurance more at this point of life and it is very important to have coverage that protects you from large bills you cannot afford, while allowing you access to the doctors and hospitals that matter most to you. If you have questions about Medicare Mike would love help, just give him a call or visit him online.

