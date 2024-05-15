Modern Medicare Agency Announces Free Educational Workshop: “Discover the ABC&D’s of Medicare with Paul Barrett”

Medicare has many parts like a puzzle The Modern Medicare Agency Learn all about Medicare

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Medicare Agency is excited to invite you to an exclusive, educational workshop titled “Discover the ABC&D’s of Medicare with Paul Barrett,” scheduled for May 21st at 7:00 PM. This free online event aims to empower consumers by simplifying the complexities of Medicare, providing them with the knowledge needed to navigate their healthcare with confidence.Paul Barrett, a seasoned Medicare professional since 2007, will lead the webinar. With over 17 years of experience in guiding thousands of Medicare consumers, Paul is renowned for his comprehensive understanding and genuine commitment to the well-being of his clients.**Top 5 Reasons to Attend This Webinar:**1. **Expertise You Can Trust:** Gain insights from Paul Barrett, who has been a guiding light in the Medicare industry for nearly two decades.2. **Education Over Sales:** Enjoy a purely educational session without any sales pitches. The focus is entirely on learning the ins and outs of Medicare from Parts A to D.3. **Tailored to Your Needs:** Benefit from advice that’s specific to the needs of New York State Medicare consumers, delivered by an independent agent knowledgeable about all local Medicare options.4. **Convenience and Accessibility:** Join the webinar from the comfort of your home at no charge, using any device—phone, laptop, or desktop.5. **Proven Satisfaction:** Hear firsthand from individuals like Barbara Kaleda and Gary Werman who have experienced Paul’s effective and empathetic approach to Medicare education.**Event Details:**- **Registration:** Free, online- **Date and Time:** May 21st at 7:00 PM- **Location:** Online - registerformedicarewebinarDon’t miss this unique opportunity to learn from a Medicare expert dedicated to your well-being. **Register now** to unlock the keys to understanding Medicare and take the first step towards making informed decisions about your healthcare future.**Contact Information:**- **Press Contact:** Paul Barrett- **Phone:** 631-358-5793- **Email:** medicare@paulbinsurance.com- **Website:** https://www.paulbinsurance.com/ ---Modern Medicare Agency is committed to providing educational resources that help consumers make informed decisions about their healthcare. Join us to demystify Medicare and navigate your options with ease and confidence.

