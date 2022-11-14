Blackhawk Floors Completes 2,700 Hardwood Flooring Projects in Arizona

One of the Arizona’s best hardwood flooring companies has reached a new milestone.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for hardwood flooring is high and is expected to continue an upward trend for years to come, industry data (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/north-america-wood-flooring-market) shows. Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it has now completed 2,700 hardwood flooring projects in Arizona.

“We consider it a pleasure to serve our customers, particularly hardwood flooring projects in Arizona,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “We pride ourselves in going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that every customer is 100 percent satisfied with their hardwood flooring project.”

Regarding the benefits of hardwood flooring, Elquest explained that hardwood floors gives a high-end appearance, are durable and cost effective, have low maintenance, and empower the home or structure with higher resale value.

Blackhawk Floors has been installing quality hardwood floors in the Phoenix Metro area since 2002.

Hardwood floors, Elquest noted, add a bit of elegance and a high-end feel to any space. The natural elements and earth tones also add a feeling of warmth, bringing a cozy and inviting element to your room.

In addition, hardwood floors are the perfect option for individuals to upgrade their space without doing a whole renovation. An added benefit is that hardwood flooring is easy to clean – it is easy to clean dirt or dust from hardwood by sweeping, vacuuming, or steam-cleaning.

A few of Blackwood Floors’ available products include: Solid Hardwood Floors; Engineered Hardwood Floors; Reclaimed Wood; Wood Walls; Luxury Vinyl Wood Flooring; Prime Waterproof Flooring, and more.

Elquest said patrons will be delighted to find a wide selection of wood flooring ideas, including solid, engineered, and reclaimed hardwood floors.

Blackhawk Floors, which offers free estimates, prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

For more information, please https://blackhawkfloors.com/about-us/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

