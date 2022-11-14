Watch Box Co. Continues to Offer Complimentary Personalization on All Orders

One of the nation’s finest providers of handcrafted watch boxes is continuing to add personalized touch to all orders.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Watch Box Co. announced today that the company continues to offer free personalization on all orders.

“We’re very excited to provide our customers with personalization at no cost to them,”

said Ryan Frizzel spokesperson for Watch Box Co.

Watch Box Co. offers a full range of quality handcrafted watch boxes and watch winders at everyday competitive prices. Its products include: wood watch boxes, leather watch boxes, carbon fiber watch boxes (https://www.watchboxco.com/collections/carbon-fiber-watch-boxes), watch winders (https://www.watchboxco.com/collections/watch-winders), watch travel cases (https://www.watchboxco.com/collections/watch-travel-cases), watchbands, and watch cuff links.

As for the free personalization on orders, Frizzel explained that Watch Box Co. offers eight different personalization styles and eight different fonts. Personalization styles include Standard Personalization; Monogram; Round Monogram; Single Letter; Name; Name with Border; Name with Scroll and Watch Gear with Name.

Frizzel went on to reveal that the personalization fonts include: Times New Roman; Birds with paradise; CF Diamond; Easy-open face; Plateia; Sign script; Eurostile and Niagara.

As to how customers rate the quality of Watch Box Co.’s products and services, one customer identified as D. Young said, "I recently purchased the carbon fiber leather watch box for my fiancé as a birthday gift. It is the most beautiful watch box I've ever seen, and before purchasing I had looked at hundreds. The personalization adds so much to it. I couldn't be happier and excited about my purchase.”

But Young isn’t the only one. A second customer identified as Mariam said, "WOW! I cannot even begin to tell you how much I love my watch box!! It is incredible. I could not have imagined the personalization to be so nice. I highly recommend this to everyone.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.watchboxco.com/blogs/news.

About Watch Box Co.

We offer quality watch boxes, watch winders, and watch accessories at everyday low prices.

Contact Details:

9533 Via Ricardo

Burbank, CA 91504

United States