USDA Highlights AIM for Climate Accomplishments, Announces 2023 Plans

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 12, 2022 – At the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) this week, United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack highlighted key accomplishments of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) in driving climate action by increasing investment and worldwide support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

“We need innovation of all kinds to tackle the urgent crises of food insecurity and climate change. Innovation in agriculture offers a promise of a brighter future,” Vilsack said. “Since its launch by the United States and the United Arab Emirates a year ago at COP26, AIM for Climate has united hundreds of public- and private-sector partners to support and fund agriculture-centric solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time.”

Since COP26, AIM for Climate has:

More than doubled the investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, to more than $8 billion .

the investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, to more than . More than tripled the number of innovation sprints , announcing 22 innovation sprints bringing the total to 30.

, announcing 22 innovation sprints bringing the total to 30. More than tripled the number of partners to more than 275 partners worldwide.

At COP27, Vilsack announced two new USDA contributions to AIM for Climate:

$5 million in support of the Enteric Fermentation Research and Development Accelerator , an AIM for Climate innovation sprint led by the Global Methane Hub, to accelerate cost-effective solutions to reduce enteric methane emissions

, an AIM for Climate innovation sprint led by the Global Methane Hub, to accelerate cost-effective solutions to reduce enteric methane emissions $5 million for the Efficient Fertilizer Consortium, to be established by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) and implemented in partnership with AIM for Climate, as a component of U.S. support for the Global Fertilizer Challenge to advance applied research on efficient fertilizer products and practices in collaboration with the private sector.

Vilsack also announced that the United States will host the AIM for Climate Summit May 8-10, 2023, in Washington, D.C., with FFAR’s support, bringing together AIM for Climate partners from around the world to collaborate and further elevate their groundbreaking work on climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

Together with the United Arab Emirates, the United States also:

Launched the AIM for Climate Innovation Hub a new virtual platform that connects partners and the public, invigorating critical conversations around climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation through cross-collaboration and exchange of ideas and information regarding challenges, opportunities, and investment gaps.

a new virtual platform that connects partners and the public, invigorating critical conversations around climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation through cross-collaboration and exchange of ideas and information regarding challenges, opportunities, and investment gaps. Announced the Call to Action: Uniting Global Venture Investment in support of Climate-Smart Agricultural Innovation to encourage increased investments in climate-smart agricultural innovation to fund startups, early-stage, and emerging companies. Recognizing the important role of the venture community in advancing climate-smart agricultural solutions, the community of angel investors, venture capital, venture debt, corporate venture capital, family and foundation seed investors and other institutional seed investors can play an important role in advancing climate-smart agricultural solutions. Organizations that respond to the Call to Action will be invited to participate in high-level events during the AIM for Climate Summit.

to encourage increased investments in climate-smart agricultural innovation to fund startups, early-stage, and emerging companies. Recognizing the important role of the venture community in advancing climate-smart agricultural solutions, the community of angel investors, venture capital, venture debt, corporate venture capital, family and foundation seed investors and other institutional seed investors can play an important role in advancing climate-smart agricultural solutions. Organizations that respond to the Call to Action will be invited to participate in high-level events during the AIM for Climate Summit. Announced the Grand Challenge: Leveraging the Power of AI and Machine-Learning, to further advance climate-smart agricultural innovation through open-source artificial intelligence and machine learning. AIM for Climate partner Enterprise Neurosystem, an open-source community of leading academic institutions and chief scientists of America’s top technology companies, will host this Grand Challenge. Finalists will be invited to present at, and winners announced during, the AIM for Climate Summit.

