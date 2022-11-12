Bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach Deborah Levine Herman combines the spiritual journey with the writer's path in a timely book.

Stockbridge, MA - The nonfiction book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition, releases December 5, 2022. Written by Deborah Levine Herman, a bestselling author, publishing veteran, former literary agent, and an intuitive writing coach, the book features timely information about the digital era and building an author’s platform in an increasingly competitive market.

Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication: 2nd Edition is based on the premise that there are writers who write because they want to, and those who write because they feel they have to. Deborah Levine Herman has dedicated her 25-plus year career in publishing to writer education.

Herman says, "I believe we are all here to raise the vibration of others. That's why I want to guide and encourage spiritual writers to answer their call while teaching them about the craft of writing and how to navigate the path to publishing."

The first edition of the book was published 20 years ago. Today, in a rapidly changing world, spiritual writers often hear a calling stronger than ever before.

Deborah Levine Herman calls herself a mystic and explains, “I combine the spiritual journey with the writer’s path. As a mystic I know the act of writing connects people with their higher selves, and therefore it can connect them with the Source.”

The publishing and writing world are often misunderstood by new authors. There are obstacles as well as new strategies to learn. The book provides the nuts and bolts and the do's and don'ts of how to get published in this evolving industry.

ISBN-10: ‎ 1953321135

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1953321138

Price: $17.95

About the Author:

Deborah Levine Herman is a bestselling author, publisher, former literary agent, and intuitive writing coach who guides writers on their journeys. As a gifted spiritual teacher, an expert at author branding, and someone skilled in navigating the modern publishing world, Herman helps writers discover their spiritual writing path. She is the author of 13 books and has dedicated her 25-plus year career in publishing to writer education. In her latest book, Spiritual Writing from Inspiration to Publication 2nd Edition, she embarks on her own mission as a mystic to combine her spiritual journey with the writer’s path. She is also the CEO of Micro Publishing Media (MPM), a lawyer, journalist, and co-author with Jeff Herman on the industry bible Write the Perfect Book Proposal: Ten Proposals that worked and Why. Visit her website to learn more.

