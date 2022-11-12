NexerBit Exchange Renews Decentralized Wallet Service

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 5th, NexerBit announced the renewal of the wallet service and the latest upgrade.

On the 10th, according to NexerBit, a new directory/Balance was created as a maintenance update. The directory shows updates to asset history/list/ratio with refreshing every 3 seconds.

A maintenance update is created for the asset history/list/ratio. Asset status for transaction history after creation is continuously displayed to all eligible users. The new asset history graph service should be accessible to users of NexerBit. For this purpose, it serves as a bridge that allows easy access to users through cross-chain technology.

A NexerBit official said, "The continuous evolution and expansion of this new, renewed, upgraded asset shows the dynamic and innovative ecosystem of NexerBit." The official added, "Our goal is to listen to the voices of NexerBit users and create an active ecosystem that can satisfy all needs."

