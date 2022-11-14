Data Analytics Company Zuar Sponsors Gong Event, Provides New Analytics Opportunities to Gong Customers
Zuar’s growing partnership with Gong is exciting because they bring a level of analytics expertise our customers have been asking for.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business intelligence provider, Zuar, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Gong’s upcoming virtual event, Celebrate Beyond, on November 15th. This one-day event will provide learning opportunities for revenue professionals around the globe and will highlight how Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, empowers revenue teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets, customer interactions.
— Eddie O’Brien, SVP of Partnerships, Gong
Eddie O’Brien, SVP of Partnerships at Gong, had this to share, “Zuar’s growing partnership with Gong is exciting because they bring a level of analytics expertise our customers have been asking for. Their involvement with Celebrate will allow an even wider audience to learn more about their offerings with Gong and how we work together to help revenue teams succeed.”
“With our partnership, Zuar is able to help customers flow Gong insights into a seamless, automated analytics offering,” says Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar. “We are thrilled to sponsor Gong Celebrate and help even more companies turn their data into a competitive advantage.”
Visit here to learn more and register for the Celebrate Beyond event.
About Gong
Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, Sprout Social, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.
About Zuar
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides white-label Tableau solutions that allows companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit www.zuar.com.
