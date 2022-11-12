Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Award Honorees to Be Recognized at Dec. 1 Ceremony

NEW CASTLE (Nov. 10, 2022) – Ten individuals and six groups will be honored with the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Awards during a ceremony to be held Dec. 1 at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark. The award recipients will be recognized for exceptional contributions and outstanding dedication to service and volunteerism in Delaware.

The ceremony begins with a reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and are available for purchase at 2022-GovernorsVolunteerAwards.eventbrite.com.

“Every year we honor the selfless individuals and organizations who have dedicated hundreds of hours to improving the lives of their neighbors,” said Governor John Carney. “This year’s honorees have a spirit of service that’s inspiring and leading us to a strong, better Delaware.”



The Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards, administered by the State Office of Volunteerism, honors the contributions of individuals and groups in Delaware that have made a positive impact in their communities or across the state through service and volunteering. The awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Division of State Service Centers, State Office of Volunteerism and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

“It is such a privilege to celebrate the generosity, compassion and kindness of fellow Delawareans committed to making a difference in the lives of others,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik. “We are excited to come together in person this year to recognize the exceptional service and contributions of these amazing volunteers.”

Those being honored in 2022 participated in a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout the state. Service areas included raising funds for local nonprofit organizations, promoting awareness, caring for animals, promoting arts and educational programs, and advocating for vulnerable populations.

Here are the recipients of the 2022 awards:

Paul Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award:

Barbara Spence (Statewide)

Barbara Spence has been active in volunteer service for 51 years. She is a founding member of Special Olympics Delaware and attended the first organization’s first event in 1971. She has served as a board member since 1976, and at 90 years old, Barbara still volunteers at as many events as she can. She is a role model to many individuals because of her commitment, dedication, and contribution to Special Olympics Delaware.

Special Olympics strives to create a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Individual honorees:

Karson Barenholtz (Sussex County)

Karson Barenholtz has helped to increase local awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. She has assisted in the recruitment and cultivation of new Walk Teams and sponsors, held meetings with several legislators, and played a pivotal role in the passage of Senate Bill 283 by lending her voice and channeling her experiences and perspectives. The legislation, signed into law by Governor Carney in September, ensures healthcare professionals are equipped with the skills to provide a better quality of life for Delawareans impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Randolph Brown (Sussex County)

Randolph Brown has served as president of the board of trustees for the Milton Historical Society in Sussex County during the COVID-19 pandemic. His work helped bring the historical society and the museum back to life by implementing marketing strategies that brought the community back into the historical society and the historical society back into the community of Milton. His efforts included helping to reorganize, restructure and restore the presence of the historical society and the museum in the community.

Dr. Rashaun Davis (New Castle County)

Dr. Rashaun Davis’ work has enabled and heightened awareness around the importance of accessibility to services and resources for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. He has volunteered countless hours influencing a call to action for the diversity of those supporting the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. He also developed a coaching program that provides a comfortable entry point for fathers to participate in their child’s hearing loss journey. This work has enabled more men to share their experiences and barriers of caring for children with disabilities.

Gail Heath (New Castle County)

For more than 12 years, Gail Heath has been an advocate and dedicated volunteer for Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research in New Castle County. Gail has volunteered 486 hours this year, helping with bird care and rehabilitation, clinic support, marketing and development support, and patient admissions. Gail helps to raise awareness about the organization and educate others on how to prevent bird injuries. Each year she helps to reach thousands of people at outreach programs and events. Gail continues to think of ways to give and encourage others to do the same.

Jennifer Jarman (Kent County)

Jennifer Jarman is the Delaware Coordinator for Lasagna Love, a national organization of volunteers who provide a free pan of lasagna to individuals in need in the Kent County area. Jennifer has volunteered 780 hours and oversees more than 100 volunteers across the state. The organization has grown in all 50 states and three countries. In 2020, Lasagna Love received 172 lasagna requests. This year, the organization has received nearly 900 lasagna requests, feeding 3,578 people.

Janice M. Meyer (New Castle County)

Janice M. Meyer initiated a support group creating awareness for patients suffering from Cholangiocarcinoma, a bile duct cancer. Janice, a Cholangiocarcinoma patient since 2018, hosts annual 5K events that raise funds and bring awareness to the disease. Her personal dedication to Cholangiocarcinoma awareness fundraising resulted in $400,000 in research. She continues to dedicate her time and energy to participating in local media interviews and supporting local patients as they navigate through treatment.

Olivia Moncrieffe (New Castle County)

Olivia Moncrieffe volunteers with Kingdom Embassy Church and Habitat for Humanity. She has volunteered more than 4,000 hours of service to bring awareness to combat homelessness and promote homeownership equity. Olivia dedicates her time to advocating for the homeless population in New Castle County and young women who have experienced childhood trauma. She uses her gifts and resources to bring women and children into a place of refuge.

Barbara Nelson (New Castle County)

As a volunteer with Marshall Steam Museum and Friends of Auburn Heights, Barbara “Barb” Nelson manages the volunteer group of the Auburn Valley Railroad. This group operates 1/8 scale diesel and steam trains for special events and supports educational programs, summer camps, and Auburn Heights. Her main role involves leading sessions around Auburn Valley Railroad at least three times a week. She was influential in establishing a pilot program that included a planning process for the first train-focused summer camp offering activities for children ages 10 to 15. The planning process was successful, and the program grew by 80 percent in 2022.

Jessica Quinn (Statewide)

As a dependable, passionate volunteer, Jessica Quinn volunteers her time with several organizations, including Special Olympics Delaware, the Medical Reserve Corp, Christiana Care, Code Purple Kent County and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Jessica takes on volunteer activities with a positive and energetic approach while making a difference in the lives of Delawareans.

Volunteer Groups

Charity Crossing (New Castle and Kent County)

With more than 5,000 hours of service, Charity Crossing has helped people in underserved communities struggling with poor nutrition by providing them with nourishing meals, canned goods and non-perishable items. They empower the economically challenged by identifying and successfully executing meaningful initiatives that benefit the community. The group’s endeavors include accepting returned, off-season, and unsold merchandise from retailers and finding new homes for them. In the last six years, they distributed $2.5 million worth of donations to the community. Other initiatives include 5K walks, blood donation drives, candy drives, holiday drives, hygiene drives, school supply drives, sock drives, and disaster relief.

Friends of Bellevue State Park Group (New Castle County)

The Friends of Bellevue State Park Group raised funds for the park, advanced restoration, preservation, and conservation of historical sites and landmarks. The group dedicated its time to organizing and hosting events that brought thousands of visitors to Bellevue State Park. This group has volunteered more than 1,281 hours of service this year, and their efforts secured $3.7 million in the past four years, including $500,000 in funding for capital projects. This funding will be used to pave park roads, fund scholarships for summer camps and school programs, install a lift station at the Parsonage for sewer management, regrade the fitness track, and restore the historic Mt. Pleasant Schoolhouse.

The Good Ole Boy Foundation (Sussex County)

As a group of volunteer members determined to improve and better local communities, the Good Ole Boy Foundation is dedicated to assisting neighbors through community engagement in Sussex County. The organization provides emergency services to children and families including collecting and distributing Christmas gifts to families in need, providing Thanksgiving family meals, back to school supplies, and building wheelchair ramps for families with handicap or special needs. Earlier in 2022 w at the Rigby Apartment Building in Laurel, Delaware which incinerated to the ground leaving 55 people representing 15 families losing everything and homeless. They worked alongside families temporarily placing each family in hotels with paid expenses until permanent housing was available for every family. Over the following months worked with the community that provided clothing furnishings, food, medications, and rental properties covering the security deposit and first month rent for each family.

Joshua M. Freeman Foundation Volunteer Corps (Sussex County)

The mission of the Joshua M. Freeman Volunteer Corp is to advance arts access for all through performance, education, and advocacy in Sussex County. This year, 67 performances were hosted at Freeman Arts Pavilion and in the Arts Education programs. This group of 279 volunteers served 1,975 hours, with each volunteer committing 40 hours per year. In addition to performing 10 live multilingual performances in Sonia De Los Santos, which reached 3,850 children, the volunteers also helped deliver more than 11,361 Creative Nourishment Art Kits to local school children. Through their efforts, more than 116,080 Mid-Atlantic residents and seasonal visitors have experienced the arts.

Middletown (DE) Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (New Castle County)

The Middletown (DE) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc is dedicated to the international sorority’s focus of Sisterhood, Scholarship, Service and Social Action. Chartered in 2014, the sorority serves communities in Middletown, Odessa, Townsend, Port Penn, St George’s, Delaware City and Clayton through volunteerism, advocacy and public service. The group works to address community needs such as homeowner foreclosure and small business ownership in the African-American community in southern New Castle County. In 2022, the group raised $15,000 for scholarships to support college-bound youth. In addition, $10,000 was raised over the past year to support the work of March of Dimes and Relay for Life.

Village Volunteers (Sussex County)

Village Volunteers has volunteered 4,800 hours this year helping the senior population in Eastern Sussex County. The group’s initiatives include driving seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies and other appointments. Village Volunteers gives peace of mind to family members who live far away and are not able to help with the day-to-day needs of their loved ones.