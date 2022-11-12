Doctor Recommended, TV Ears Launches New & Improved Website

SPRING VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Ears, Inc, a leading retailer of Doctor Recommended TV Listening systems and in preparation for the 2022 Holiday Shopping season, has unveiled the launch of its new website https://www.tvears.com. In addition to an enhanced overall user experience, the new website features two new products, the 5.8 Digital Headset System and 5.8 Digital Speaker System. For over 20 years, TV Ears has been helping people hear TV clearly without disturbing others. TV Ears manufactures and sells voice clarifying TV headsets and speakers with Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, a proprietary technology that automatically adjusts the audio curve to increase the clarity of television dialogue while decreasing the volume of background noise such as music and sound effects. TV Ears devices incorporate Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) for in room listening and newer "wall-breaking" 5.8 Ghz technology to send television audio to compatible headsets/speakers throughout the home. At 120 decibels, TV Ears systems provide twice the maximum volume and do not require pairing. Unlike its competitors, all TV Ears products are designed to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable TV listening experience without relying on Bluetooth and its inconsistent audio quality (volume/delay/range).

As seen in AARP Magazine, the TV Ears Original Headset & Transmitter System and its unique features, were invented following the realization that hearing aids alone simply do not work well-enough for TV listening. Out of this frustration, the company developed the Original system and its subsequent products to not only enhance the overall TV Listening experience for hearing impaired individuals but allow families & couples to enjoy watching TV together - all with unique audio preferences. "Put on your TV Ears and hear TV without disturbing others."

The new website features a refreshed responsive design/layout, a new customer support and resources area to assist customers in choosing the right system for their specific needs. For a limited time, and in celebration of its new site launch, users can take advantage of a special discount and save with up to 25% with promo code "TVE25."

Take advantage of discounts just in time for Black Friday and explore the new TV Ears website at https://www.tvears.com. Press inquiries and additional requests are advised to visit https://www.tvears.com/support or call TV Ears, Inc. Toll-Free at (888)-883-3277 Monday - Friday 6 AM to 6 PM PST.

About TV Ears, Inc.

TV Ears® has helped millions of customers hear TV clearly since 1988. It's doctor-recommended voice clarifying device uses proprietary Voice Clarifying Circuitry®, Voice Enhancement Technology and Speed of Light Infrared Technology™ (SoLIT) to make even the softest of sounds and most challenging of accents more understandable to the human ear. TV Ears has been featured in AARP Magazine and comes with a free 5-year warranty. Experience a better television listening experience and hear every word without disturbing others with TV Ears.

