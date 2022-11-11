THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (29 bills)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (2 bills)

House Amendment to S. 3092 – FIRE Act (Sen. Padilla – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 8416 – Disaster Survivors Fairness Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Titus – Transportation and Infrastructure)

24 – Speak Out Act (Sen. Gillibrand – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

