THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022
On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (29 bills)
S. 2159 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic, located at 400 College Drive, Middleburg, Florida, the "A.K. Baker VA Clinic" (Sen. Rubio – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 5481 – A bill to name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Forest City, North Carolina, as the “Master Sergeant Jerry K. Crump VA Clinic”, as amended (Rep. Foxx – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 6722 – To designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in French Camp, California, as the “Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic” (Rep. McNerney – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 6863 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Memphis, Tennessee, as the “Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center” (Rep. Cohen – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7903 – A bill to designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic located in Canton, Michigan, as the "Major General Oliver W. Dillard VA Clinic", as amended (Rep. Stevens – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7925 – A bill to designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic located in Palm Desert, California, as the "Sy Kaplan VA Clinic", as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 3369 – Max Cleland VA Medical Center Act (Sen. Warnock – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 4359 – Senator Jonny Isakson VA Regional Office Act of 2022 (Sen. Ossoff – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 5721 – VIPER Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Takano – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7299 – SVAC Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7277 – Improving Oversight of the Veterans Community Care Providers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 2250 – Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technology Reform Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Rosendale – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 3630 – Lymphedema Treatment Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 4275 – Ensuring Phone and Internet Access Through Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Luria – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 6290 – Manufacturing.gov Act (Rep. Tonko – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5441 – PAST Act of 2021 (Rep. Cohen – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5502 – To require online marketplaces to verify certain information regarding high-volume third party sellers of consumer products on such online marketplaces and to disclose to consumers certain contact and other information regarding such high-volume third party sellers (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
S. 533 – Guidance Clarity Act of 2021 (Sen. Lankford – Oversight and Reform)
S. 3655 – Civil Rights Cold Case Investigations Support Act of 2022 (Sen. Ossoff – Oversight and Reform)
House Amendment to S. 407 – Air America Act of 2022 (Sen. Rubio – Oversight and Reform)
S. 3510 – Disaster Resiliency Planning Act (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
S. 1941 – MAPS Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 7899 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 75 Commerce Drive in Grayslake, Illinois, as the ‘‘Army Specialist Joseph ‘Joey’ W. Dimock II Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Schneider – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 6917– To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 301 East Congress Parkway in Crystal Lake, Illinois, as the ‘‘Ryan J. Cummings Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Casten – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 2473 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 275 Penn Avenue in Salem, Ohio, as the ‘‘Howard Arthur Tibbs Post Office’’ (Rep. Johnson (OH) – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 7518 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 23200 John R Road in Hazel Park, Michigan, as the ‘‘Roy E. Dickens Post Office’’ (Rep. Levin (MI) – Oversight and Reform)
S. 3826 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1304 4th Avenue in Canyon, Texas, as the ‘‘Gary James Fletcher Post Office Building’’ (Sen. Cornyn – Oversight and Reform)
S. 3825 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3903 Melear Drive in Arlington, Texas, as the ‘‘Ron Wright Post Office Building’’ (Sen. Cornyn – Oversight and Reform)
S. 3884 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 404 U.S. Highway 41 North in Baraga, Michigan, as the ‘‘Cora Reynolds Anderson Post Office’’ (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
Suspensions (2 bills)
House Amendment to S. 3092 – FIRE Act (Sen. Padilla – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 8416 – Disaster Survivors Fairness Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Titus – Transportation and Infrastructure)
S. 4524 – Speak Out Act (Sen. Gillibrand – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee will meet on the following day:
Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for S. 4524.
