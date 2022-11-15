Local Sarasota Massage Therapist Provides Comfort & Stress Relief through Prenatal Massage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting things are happening at Mind Body Works Massage these days, especially for pregnant women. Massage therapy is a wonderful practice for men, women, and children, but it's not only a treat for expectant mothers; it's essential. That's why this fantastic home practice nestled in Sarasota offers comforting, rejuvenating prenatal massages.
Rosetta Eddy, co-owner of Mind Body Works Massage, offers prenatal massage for local mothers to be that is customized to their individual needs.
"I am very careful to massage the right areas of the body and to avoid the wrong pressure points so that my prenatal clients feel comfortable and secure. I also take extra time with soon-to-be mother's partners to educate them on massage tips for labor support," said Rosetta Eddy.
Rosetta would like to announce that she has recently completed her training certification as a doula. A doula is someone that assists laboring women by providing them with support and comfort. Who is better than an established massage therapist for the job? Not only will women get the support they need during labor, but they'll also receive massage therapy.
"I've always loved birth. I had my own sons at home, and I'm trying to help other women feel safe and trust their own bodies", Rosetta said.
Byron Eddy, co-owner and husband to Rosetta, is also qualified to provide prenatal massages. Just like Rosetta, Byron has studied the appropriate way to bring relief of aches and pains brought on by pregnancy. He combines traditional Swedish massage techniques with modified methods for the ultimate prenatal massage in Sarasota, FL.
Sometimes, pregnancy can be stressful, and an expectant mother needs to take some time for herself to re-energize and relax. Prenatal massage is the perfect remedy. It's also recommended by the American Pregnancy Association.
When clients enter Mind Body Works Massage, they are invited into a welcoming atmosphere that invokes feelings of peace and calmness. They are led back to a private massage suite, where Rosetta or Byron will soon join them. From there, a brief consultation will take place to assess any aches and pains that need to be worked on and to fully understand what the client is looking to gain from the prenatal massage.
"I’ve had a few massages with Byron for prenatal massage and will be booking every few weeks until my due and then hopefully after. The environment is very calming and peaceful. I prefer that to a chain or big place. The massage itself has been incredibly beneficial during my pregnancy. I’ve had a very rough time and I look forward to my massage. I wish I could go every week! I haven’t tried anywhere else in Sarasota and I don’t plan to. At some point I’ll be scheduling facials for my older daughter and myself.” -Melissa Marino, a happy client.
Prenatal massage is also incredible for the weeks and months after delivery. Byron and Rosetta Eddy believe that massage therapy can help the body recover from the many months of pregnancy and even encourage easier breastfeeding. Newborns are welcome to accompany their mothers to the post-partum massage therapy session.
Mind Body Works Massage is currently accepting new prenatal clients and looks forward to working with the expectant mothers of Sarasota, Florida.
About Mind Body Works Massage
Since 1988 Mind Body Works Massage has been relieving stress, aches, pains, and discomfort from everybody that walks into their home. They have operated their massage therapy business in Connecticut and Florida. To learn more about Byron and Rosetta and the massage services they offer, please visit the company website at https://mindbodyworksmassage.com/. Their business is located at 327 N Briggs Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Those looking to schedule an appointment, please visit www.mindbodyworksmassage.com or call (941) 222-2154 or email info@mindbodyworksmassage.com. New clients are always welcome. You don't have to "live with" body aches and pains.
Byron & Rosetta Eddy
