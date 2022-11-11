Fire Hydrants Market to Reach US$ 1.63 Billion by 2027 | IMARC Group

The global fire hydrants market size reached US$ 1.19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.63 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Fire Hydrants Market Overview 2022-2027

The latest research study “Fire Hydrants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global fire hydrants market size reached US$ 1.19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.63 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

What is Fire Hydrants Market :

Fire hydrants represent mechanical devices that are used for active fire protection to safeguard the lives, business processes, and belongings of individuals. They usually comprise firefighting pumps and accessories, hoses, couplings, hose reels, landing valves, nozzles, etc.

Fire hydrants help in connecting the water supply network to the hose, which allows firefighters easy access to join the required equipment and deal with fire emergencies quickly. In line with this, they are bright yellow and red for better visibility and have colored tips representing the volume of water. Fire hydrants can supply in gallons per minute (GPM), with blue having the highest and red having the lowest GPM. They are widely utilized in water transfer and irrigation processes.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the key factors driving the Fire Hydrants Market

The rising infrastructure developmental projects are primarily driving the fire hydrants market. Additionally, the growing number of hotels, industries, shopping complexes, educational institutions, hospitals, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of fire hydrants across manufacturing and oil and gas industries to prevent fire accidents caused by flammable materials and gases is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies to install fire protection systems in commercial and residential buildings is also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the introduction of smart variants by leading manufacturers that offer a complete picture of water distribution networks, facilitate water management, and save money by detecting leakage more rapidly and efficiently than other approaches is anticipated to fuel the fire hydrants market over the forecasted period.

Fire Hydrants Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.19 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 1.63 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.10% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Operating Type, Construction And End User Regional scope United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico Key companies profiled merican Cast Iron Pipe Company, AVK International A/S (AVK Holding A/S), Bocciolone Antincendio S.p.a., EJ Group Inc., Hawle Valves India Private Limited, IMP Armature d.o.o., McWane International, Mueller Co. LLC (Mueller Water Products Inc.), Naffco Fzco, NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd and Rapidrop Global Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Barrel

Wet Barrel

Breakup by Operating Type:

Conventional

Smart

Breakup by Construction:

Underground

Above Ground

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

merican Cast Iron Pipe Company

AVK International A/S (AVK Holding A/S)

Bocciolone Antincendio S.p.a.

EJ Group Inc. 2153

Hawle Valves India Private Limited

IMP Armature d.o.o.

McWane International

Mueller Co. LLC (Mueller Water Products Inc.)MWA

Naffco Fzco

NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd

and Rapidrop Global Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

