Bishop Henry Fernandez and Dare To Care are Hosting The Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at The Faith Center

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dare To Care, a nonprofit, Bishop Henry Fernandez, Partner Agency with Feeding South Florida, is proud to announce their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. This year, the Food Drive will take place Saturday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at The Faith Center's Sunrise campus, located at 5555 NW 95th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33351. The goal is to provide groceries for Thanksgiving dinner for over 3,000 families.

Dare To Care originated when someone in need showed up to The Faith Center, and Bishop Henry Fernandez was made aware that they were hungry, yet without food. Immediately, Bishop bought food for the individual and realized this is an issue affecting the community at large. In 2004, Dare to Care officially launched and has been serving South Florida ever since.

Bishop Henry Fernandez is an ordained minister at The Faith Center Ministries, a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and best-selling author destined to help people. His congregation consists of nearly 10,000 members. Through faith, inspiration, and purpose, Bishop shares the gospel with people of all denominations, cultures, and economic status.

"I started Dare To Care because I believe the greatest way to preach the gospel is to demonstrate it, to show people that God loves them," says Bishop Henry Fernandez, Senior Pastor at The Faith Center Ministries. "If our Church is just in the community to preach the gospel without its demonstration, we're not going to be effective."

The Faith Center Ministries International was founded in 1991, six years after Henry and Carol Fernandez chose to obey the voice of God and moved from Brooklyn, NY to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In its inception, the church formerly known as the Plantation Worship Center, began with a membership of only 11, holding services in a local school cafeteria. In 2002, the members of The Faith Center Ministries made their church home in the Sunrise Musical Theater, and embraced their mission to reach the world for Jesus Christ.

Dare to Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community development and services center founded by The Faith Center, Inc. which is a strategic partner with Dare to Care. It has two primary initiatives during the year. The first is to provide needed groceries to more than 500 families each week. Its mission is to address the food insecurities in South Florida by distributing food every Saturday to residents of Broward County experiencing food insecurity. The second is an annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. This event has a goal of providing groceries for Thanksgiving dinner to over 3,000 local residents annually.

