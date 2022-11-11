London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) Successfully Organised a Soft Skills in the Workplace Workshop

LSET conducted an innovative workshop for soft skill development on 9th November 2022 at 7:30 pm to help the modern workforce.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/A042RmGAVqY

On 9th November 2022 at 7:30 pm UK time, LSET successfully organised a soft skill development workshop to help aspiring professionals fit into the dynamic modern workplaces. Tech-driven organisations are constantly searching for professionals who can demonstrate the perfect balance between hard and soft skills. They expect candidates with critical thinking, complex problem solving, creativity, people management, and emotional intelligence in the workplace. Moreover, in the age of AI and automation, it is still very hard to automate soft skills such as emotional intelligence.

Having strong soft skills help individuals to increase their chances of landing a new job opportunity more effectively and efficiently.

In the interactive workshop organised by LSET, the career counsellor helped the participants to polish their soft skills including communication skills, problem-solving skills, collaboration skills, computer skills, and language skills. The participants also got the opportunity to discuss questions with the counsellor to become more employable in the job market.

By learning the important soft skills, the workshop participants will be able to win more Job opportunities and accelerate their career progression. These soft skills might also positively influence their personal life by improving the way they interact with others. They will also be able to enjoy the following benefits by developing soft skills;

Increased productivity

Improved teamwork

Improved retention

Improved employee satisfaction

Improved leadership skills

Improved workplace communication

About the London School of Emerging Technology (LSET)

The London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) provides the perfect combination of traditional teaching methods and a diverse range of metamorphosed skill training. These techniques help LSET infuse core corporate values such as entrepreneurship, liberal thinking, and a rational mindset. LSET encourage students to build much-needed technical and Job skill sets and discover innovative solutions to solve real-life industry problems. The compact student groups, flexible learning hours, and a significant emphasis on extracurricular activities make the overall learning experience more engaging and exciting. This could be the best opportunity for anyone who wants to become ready for the fast-paced competitive world. LSET courses are designed by industry experts with a focus on increasing students' employability factor. Students get to learn in a practical environment with the help of the latest technologies.

