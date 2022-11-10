Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,513 in the last 365 days.

Turkic world awards presented

UZBEKISTAN, November 10 - An award ceremony took place following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev summarized the results of the meeting and noted the achievement of important decisions and agreements.

The special contribution of the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the active promotion of the interests and views of the Turkic countries in the international arena, strengthening the unity of the Turkic family was noted. In this regard, it was decided to award them with the Highest Order of the Turkic World.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev presented these orders to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

As is known, at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, the Alisher Navoi International Prize was established within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. The first prize was awarded to the great writer and public figure, the outstanding humanist Chingiz Aitmatov, who made a huge contribution to the rapprochement of the Turkic peoples.

This award was accepted by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Sadyr Zhaparov thanked for the awards and noted that the Samarkand Summit was very fruitful for the benefit of the fraternal peoples.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Turkic world awards presented

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.