Shavkat Mirziyoyev: These seedlings will turn into gardens of friendship and mutual trust

As part of the Samarkand Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, a tree-planting ceremony was held in all member states.

As is known, in the space of the organization, special attention is paid to the current problem of our time – the environmental agenda. Practical measures are being taken to protect nature. In particular, the “Yashil Makon” (Green Space) program is being implemented in Uzbekistan at the initiative of the President. There are similar projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Hungary.

Samarkand united these noble efforts. After the main events of the summit, the leaders of the Turkic countries visited Registan Square.

“Here, on the majestic Registan Square, which has witnessed many historical events, we are taking a symbolic step into a new era of Turkic civilization. Continuing the centuries-old traditions of our great ancestors, we are starting another good initiative”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was noted that planting trees is a tradition of our people, a symbol of the commonality of current aspirations.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that all these undertakings are a vivid symbol of the unity of our aspirations for the common development and well-being of the Turkic peoples. We highly appreciate the fact that today the respected leaders of the Turkic world are planting seedlings on this land with their own hands. After all, these seedlings will grow as trees of life, will turn into gardens of friendship and mutual trust, spirituality and the future”, the President of Uzbekistan said.

The leaders of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Hungary planted seedlings in the garden of the complex.

The ceremony was broadcast via video link in the capitals of these countries and regions of Uzbekistan. Thousands of seedlings were also planted there. Thus, the event acquired an international scope.

A joint photographing of the leaders of the Turkic states took place.

Source: UzA

