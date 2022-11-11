NextFan Brings Fan Interactions & NIL Monetization to Long Beach State

NextFan, NIL Platform for Athletes to Connect With Fans

NextFan provides a new NIL strategy for college athletics, allowing fans to connect with players in a way they've never had access in the past.

NextFan provides a new NIL strategy for college athletics. It allows fans to connect with players and support them financially in a way they've never had access to before.” — Mark Roah, CEO at NextFan

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Roah(310) 980-4391mark@nextfan.comNextFan Brings Fan Interactions & NIL Monetization to Long Beach StateNextFan to debut a new partnership with Long Beach State Athletics at the men’s basketball game this Sunday, Nov 13th, that will continue throughout their season. NextFan will also extend its partnership with Long Beach State for its upcoming spring athletic season.Whether fans are at the game or streaming online, NextFan helps the entire team market straight to their fans. While other NIL companies source funds from endorsements and large donors, NextFan makes it easy for college athletes can accept NIL earnings directly from their fanbases.NextFan’s unique initiative captures fans’ attention at the moment their focus is on their favorite players. This part of NextFan’s strategy uses offline marketing tools and fan incentives to drive online sales. Fan incentives include food discounts from local restaurants and free tickets to future games.“NextFan provides a new NIL strategy for college athletics,” says Mark Roah, CEO at NextFan. “It allows fans to connect with players and support them financially in a way they've never had access to before. Our focus is now on Southern California-based schools, but eventually, the goal is to bring this nationwide.”Features and benefits of NextFan include:• Digital Collectibles: Buy digital Player Cards from players and eventually have the ability to re-sell them in NextFan’s Marketplace• FanConnections––providing fans the opportunity to connect with their favorite players via virtual fan experiences such as behind-the-scenes content, personalized videos, or even playing Xbox with their favorite college athlete• Functional strategy allowing donors to donate unique prize experiences to be sold on a team’s page on NextFan, where the funds can be distributed directly to the players. www.nextfan.com // Instagram: @nextfan_com // TikTok: @NextFanNILAbout NextFan:NextFan is built by tech entrepreneurs and athletes who’ve competed at the highest level. Founded by Mark Roah, NextFan is a platform that promotes fan-to-player connections by purchasing digital collectibles and unique fan experiences. The funds from sales go directly to the athlete instead of their organization, which cements long-lasting relationships between players and their super fans.

Long Beach State Basketball Players and NextFan