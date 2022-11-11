Wise Food Storage Announces Partnership with Randy Couture to Give Back this Veterans Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- This Veterans Day, Wise Food Storage wants to thank our veterans for their service to defend our nation and freedom. Wise Food Storage is a leader in the emergency food supply and preparedness category, helping Americans get prepared. As a thank you, from now until 11/13, consumers can get 15% off sitewide with the code VETERAN15 applied at checkout. Wise will donate 15% of the proceeds to Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, founded by their partner Randy Couture for every purchase.
"I wore Army green for six years, and I know the sacrifice and courage these brave men and women take every day to uphold our nation's military doctrine and protect the American way of life." – Randy Couture, 6X MMA world champion, actor, entrepreneur, and founder of Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.
The foundation was primarily formed to raise money and awareness for those wounded in action and their families. Wise Food Storage is proud to have Randy as a partner because he is on a mission to make a difference and honor veterans daily. It was important to connect with the proper organization that wanted to make effective changes that mattered. While Wise had the passion, they knew it was essential to partner with knowledgeable people like Randy who could do the best work for veteran and military communities.
Families can take advantage of this deal for the holidays or give the gift of preparedness. Wise Food Storage makes preparing simple with a one-stop shop for short-term and long-term emergency food supply options and emergency supplies like Survival Backpacks. Their innovative freeze-dried meals will give anyone an advantage in emergencies because they are easy to prepare by adding water. Wise meals also have an extended shelf life of up to 25 years, so consumers would not have to worry about expiration dates. It's simple: with climate change impacting natural disasters, a global financial and supply chain crisis, and institution failures, there is more reason than ever to protect families.
Consumers can get prepared and give back this Veterans Day using the code VETERAN15 during checkout for 15% off their purchase and 15% donated to Xtreme Couture GI Foundation. They can also contribute directly to XCGIF's mission here and follow them on social to stay up to date on their next online and in-person events. To shop or learn more about Wise Food Storage, go to www.wisefoodstorage.com and follow them on social on Instagram or Facebook.
About Wise Company: Wise Food Storage, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. They help their customers get prepared with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about Wise Food Storage products, visit www.wisefoodstorage.com.
