Labpano Announces PilotPano--A 5.7K Versatile 360° AI Camera with 3.1-inch Touchscreen

The combination of performance and functionality gives entrepreneurs and daily life vloggers many exciting and pragmatic use cases.

Shenzhen, November 10, 2022 - Labpano, the leading panoramic hardware and solution provider, launches PilotPano, a versatile 360° AI camera that is user-centric in appearance and functionality with professional-level features.

Feature-packed 360° AI Camera

Empowered by the Pilot OS operating system based on Android, a smooth and intuitive operation is within reach. The large 3.1" HD touchscreen allows you to adjust camera settings, preview footage easily, and frame a subject.

PilotPano has a dual 1/2.3" CMOS sensor and dual 210° F2.0 ultra-wide fisheye lenses. The dynamic range makes every detail true to life, enhancing the image quality while keeping lifelike shots. PilotPano supports up to 5.7K/30fps, 4K/60fps, and 2.5K/120fps video. Moreover, real-time HDR photos and video let every capture more vibrant.

PilotSteady real-time stabilization with a built-in 9-axis gyroscope and upgraded stitching algorithm achieves real-time correction and automatic compensation of video images, expanding the possibilities of creating panoramic content.

A 2300mAh swappable battery promises up to 100 minutes of runtime. Team up with an exclusive power supply accessory, you can fuel your video-shooting journey all day and all week long.

The four built-in 360° panoramic microphones with intelligent noise reduction locate the sound source and eliminate echoes, fully enhancing the overall radio effect of the camera and giving the creator an immersive experience.

The 1/4'' mounting hole and 3.5mm audio port allows you to install a selfie stick, microphone, and camera cage.

A Camera with Flagship Performance

Inheriting the advantages of Pilot series cameras, PilotPano also allows you to capture street view efficiently thanks to the high-precision GPS module. It generates premium 5.7K@7fps images and enables you to upload them from the camera directly.

The Android-based Pilot Open API ecosystem provides third-party and individual developers with the independence of self-developed apps and third-party programs. Furthermore, the Pilot OS 6.0 system offers regular system and software updates to improve performance and allow you to fully utilize the camera at all times.

Excel in Vlog and Live Streaming

Apart from panoramic video, PilotPano also supports 90°, 120°, 135°and 150° video. 9:16, 16:9, and 1:1 aspect ratios are available for better social network sharing.

The Pilot Go App lets you master all the tricks including AI editing, AI auto-tracking, reframing, beautifying and filtering, etc.

PilotPano plays an excellent role as a standalone camera to start a 4K30fps Live streaming on Facebook and YouTube, as well as customized platforms. Real-time stitching, stabilization, and real-time AI auto-tracking tune to live streamers' taste.

Wearing a VR headset, an immersive world will unfold for you to experience new Metaverse live streaming.

Pricing and Availability

PilotPano Standard $479, £489, €579

Available at Labpano's Official Website and Amazon.

Specs



Dimensions: 138 mm x 54.5mm x 45.7mm

Weight: 295g (10.41oz)

Touchscreen: 3.1 inch

Battery capacity: 2300 mAh replaceable Li-Po battery

Sensor: 1/2.3'' Sony Sensor * 2

Lens: 210°/ F2.0 fisheye*2

Storage: RAM: 4GB/ROM: 32GB (External storage supported)

