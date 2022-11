“Patients and Products Seminar” Will Help Educate Attendees on Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana ID Cards (Free To Attend)

Patients and Products Seminar

MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDICAL CANNABIS IS LEGAL IN MISSISSIPPI,NOW WHAT?MSCANNABIZPATIENTS & PRODUCTS SEMINARPatient AccessAttendees will be potential patients, looking to obtain a Mississippi Medical Cannabis ID, or those looking to educate themselves on the benefits ofmedical cannabis.Product EducationThere are several ways to use cannabis including flower, edibles, vapes, drinks, patches, etc. Being well informed on topics such as dosing, legallypermitted use, possession and secure storage will keep you happy, healthy, and compliant.Do I qualify for a Medical Cannabis Card?How do I apply?How much will it cost?How can medical cannabis help me?What types of cannabis products will be available?These, along with other cannabis questions will be answered at The MScannaBIZ Patients and Products Seminar.(This event is FREE to attend)The BusinessThis is a networking opportunity for Cannabis industry professionals as well as a chance to meet directly with their customer base.Sponsors and Exhibitors from different sectors of the cannabis industry, will be onsite and ready to answer your questions.November 27th 1pm – 6pmPelican Landing Event & Conference Center6217 Highway 613, Moss Point, MS 39563(Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities available)for inquiriesemail: info@mscannabiz.comCall: 601-207-6622in association withMSCANNABIZ