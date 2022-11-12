“Patients and Products Seminar” Will Help Educate Attendees on Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana ID Cards (Free To Attend)
MEDICAL CANNABIS IS LEGAL IN MISSISSIPPI,
NOW WHAT?
MSCANNABIZ
PATIENTS & PRODUCTS SEMINAR
Patient Access
Attendees will be potential patients, looking to obtain a Mississippi Medical Cannabis ID, or those looking to educate themselves on the benefits of
medical cannabis.
Product Education
There are several ways to use cannabis including flower, edibles, vapes, drinks, patches, etc. Being well informed on topics such as dosing, legally
permitted use, possession and secure storage will keep you happy, healthy, and compliant.
Do I qualify for a Medical Cannabis Card?
How do I apply?
How much will it cost?
How can medical cannabis help me?
What types of cannabis products will be available?
These, along with other cannabis questions will be answered at The MScannaBIZ Patients and Products Seminar.
(This event is FREE to attend)
The Business
This is a networking opportunity for Cannabis industry professionals as well as a chance to meet directly with their customer base.
Sponsors and Exhibitors from different sectors of the cannabis industry, will be onsite and ready to answer your questions.
November 27th 1pm – 6pm
Pelican Landing Event & Conference Center
6217 Highway 613, Moss Point, MS 39563
(Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities available)
for inquiries
email: info@mscannabiz.com
Call: 601-207-6622
in association with
MSCANNABIZ
MScannaBIZ
MScannaBIZ.com
Info@mscannabiz.com
