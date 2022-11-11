Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market to Highlight Wisconsin Companies, Products

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 11, 2022

Contact: Morgan Brandenburg, SSfW Marketing Specialist, (608) 807-7106, morgan.brandenburg@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program, along with event planner Stephanie Juhl, will be hosting a SSfW Holiday Market in Johnson Creek. The event will take place at the Johnson Creek Elementary Sch​ool and be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on November 26, 2022 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on November 27, 2022.

The event will feature more than 70 SSfW member companies and showcase a variety of Wisconsin-made products, including beverages, lotions, snacks, spices, meats, and cheeses. Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, this free event will allow the public to support local businesses and purchase high-quality Wisconsin products.

In addition to traditional company booths featuring more than 70 member companies, there will be a pop-up shop featuring a variety of items from SSfW companies not in attendance. Consumers at the market will receive a coupon book with deals from each exhibitor that can be used to support SSfW member companies throughout the year.

Additional SSfW members who have not yet indicated their interest in participating in the market should contact Johnson Creek SSfW Holiday Market Coordinator Stephanie Juhl at (920) 217-5688 or steph.juhl48@gmail.com.

To explore the new SSfW website, find member companies and local products, and see upcoming member events, like the SSfW Holiday Market, visit https://www.somethingspecialwi.com.

About Something Special from Wisconsin

Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program that provides members with a red and yellow logo that is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The nearly 450 participating companies receive exclusive benefits, including use of the logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, and additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Eligible companies can apply for membership or renew an existing one online at https://somethingspecialwi.com.

###

