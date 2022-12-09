Corporate Counsel Women of Color Rewards Law Students With My Life as a Lawyer Scholarship

Corporate Counsel Women of Color

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) is proud to announce the names of their My Life as a Lawyer Scholarship winners for 2022-2023. These most deserving law students of color exhibit educational excellence combined with a heart to give back to the underserved communities. Their diligence places them on a path to change the topography of the legal profession in a positive way. Recognition of the scholarship awardees takes place at the CCWC’s 19th Annual Career Strategies Conference on September 27-30, 2023, at the National Harbor Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland (near Washington D.C.)

According to an article from the American Bar Association, “Black lawyers are grossly underrepresented and underappreciated in the legal profession and are still more likely to be affected by bias – both conscious and unconscious – throughout their careers.”

Influential Businesswoman Award winner Laurie N. Robinson Haden is the founder of CCWC. This organization of female attorneys of color promotes advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. For almost two decades, CCWC showed continued growth from a group of 10 to 4,700 members worldwide. They are all committed to developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal arena.

CCWC looks to encourage future attorneys by financially contributing to their success through My Life as a Lawyer Scholarship. Over the past 15 plus years, CCWC has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships through its My Life As A Lawyer program. The distinguished committee made up of attorneys from corporations and private law practices selected the winners.

The following is a list of 2022-2023 recipients and the law schools they will attend.

* Drew Elizabeth Beaty, 2L, Emory University

* Lillian Berry, 2L, Southern University Law Center

* Nimitein Bobmanuel, 3L, Southern University Law Center

* Azalea Capers, 2L, CUNY Law

* Amanda Carrizales, 2L, Penn State Law

* Dayleen Chery, 2L, Southern University Law Center

* Kayla Cutno, 2L, Southern University Law Center

* Autumn English, 2L, Southern University Law Center

* Aurora Santiago-Flores, 2L, Cleveland-Marshall Law School

* Lilia Gomez, 2L, Southern University Law Center

* Elizabeth Hernandez, 2L, Gonzaga University

* Olivia Hilt, 2L, UNC-Chapel Hill

* Maira Huizar, 2L, University of Illinois

* Leandra Ipina, 2L, Cardozo School of Law

* Rebeca LaFond, 2L, CUNY Law

* Rebecca Lopez, 2L, Florida A & M University

* Emma Redmond-Mattucci, 2L, Northern Illinois University

* Ariel Mitchell, 2L, Southern University Law Center

* Brenda Rosas, 2L, University of California Irvine

* Kyra Sampson, 3L, Temple University

* Stephanie Stephenson, 3L, Touro Law Center

* Esmerelda Suarez, 2L, University of Michigan

* Grace Traore, 2L

* Zuri Ward, 3L, North Carolina Central University

* Songo Wawa, 3L, University of the District of Columbia Law School

* India Whaley, 3L, University of South Carolina Law

* Lakeshia Williams, 2L, Southern University Law Center

For more information, please contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at Email: Laurie@ccwomenofcolor.org or visit website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

call +1 646-483-8041 or email info@ccwomenofcolor.gmail.com.