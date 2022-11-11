Green Life Business Brings 2021 MjBizCon Success To MjBizCon 2022
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past six years in the cannabis industry Green Life Business Group, Inc has continued to build a reputable brand that is known by many industry experts as the leaders for Mergers and Acquisitions. Green Life Business is known for making history as the first brokerage to represent the first sale of a retail storefront location in the prestigious city of Los Angeles. As the years have progressed, Green Life Business has built relationships with the largest companies, Multi-State operators (MSO’s) and Investors of the Cannabis Industry that has sparked a constant and impactful growth not only in the state of California but also new and current cannabis legal states across the United States.
Every year the city of Las Vegas hosts the largest cannabis convention of the year for Operators, Investors and MSO’s of the Cannabis Industry. In 2021, Green Life Business hosted multiple meetings with many of these groups as they were aware that Green Life Business is the largest cannabis business brokerage in the state of California. The incredible success from 2021’s MJ BizCon’s convention led to Green Life’s expansion into new and currently legalized states across the country such as Oregon, Nevada, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and many others.
MJBizCon 2022 which will be held on November 16-18 will see thousands of visitors from all over the world. Green Life Business Group Inc. currently has multiple meetings with some of the largest names in the industry in order to strategize Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for 2023 and the upcoming years. Many of these groups see the importance of meeting with the largest M&A brokerage in order to get an insight on market trends and currently listed businesses for sale across the United States. Green Life Business Group will be right next to the Hall of Flowers. Green Life Business Group Inc. will be located at Booth 9317, feel free to stop by and have a 1 on 1 personalized conversation and experience of learning the ins and outs of the market. We hope to see you there.
Eric Espinoza: eespinoza@glbgroupinc.com
Cell: 858-245-6324
MJBizCon Booth: #9317
Address: 2878 Camino Del Rio S STE 302 San Diego, CA 92178
Website: www.greenlifebusiness.com
Other