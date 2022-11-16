ISAAC Honors Fleets for Driver Happiness, Safety & Compliance Improvements
Sutco, Mill Creek, Tucker presented with inaugural awards at ISAAC User Conference
On behalf of the entire ISAAC team, I want to congratulate these deserving fleets for their dedication to safety and commitment to driver happiness.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments, a leading fleet management solutions provider, honored three fleet clients for their commitment to Driver Happiness, and Safety & Compliance Improvements.
The inaugural fleet awards were announced at the conclusion of the first day of ISAAC’s annual User Conference, taking place at the company’s headquarters outside Montreal on Nov. 15-16.
The nominations for each award were reviewed by a panel of judges from various ISAAC departments with nearly 100 years of combined service to the trucking industry. All ISAAC fleet clients of at least 12 months as of Sept. 1, 2022, were eligible.
DRIVER HAPPINESS AWARD
Sutco Contracting Ltd. was presented the Driver Happiness Award, which recognizes a fleet that continually optimizes operations and cares for drivers by leveraging technology to elevate the on-the-job experience.
Sutco has customized activities across its multiple divisions to coincide with drivers’ workflows, from initial log-in to the ISAAC solution until the time they return home. This has boosted driver retention and improved overall performance.
In selecting Sutco, one ISAAC judge stated, “Simplifying the daily lives of their drivers means everybody wins. Sutco clearly understands this principle” through use of the ISAAC Coach, custom driver scorecards and the rollout of a performance-based incentive program.
SAFETY & COMPLIANCE IMPROVEMENT AWARD
After a lengthy debate by the judging panel, ISAAC decided to honor both Tucker Freight Lines and Mill Creek Motor Freight with the Safety & Compliance Improvement Award. This category honors fleets who are continually improving highway safety using the ISAAC solution, as well as decreasing risky driving behaviors, accidents and inspection violations.
Tucker Freight Lines received the award for maintaining safety scores and driver out-of-service rates in the United States well below the national average. Tucker shared that its “secret sauce” for driver coaching is to focus on positive behaviors, and pairing drivers with safety coaches to establish personal relationships.
The fleet also trains office personnel on the ISAAC solution so they can better understand how their roles could impact driver performance and safety.
Likewise, Mill Creek was also honored for showing continued improvements in the safety and compliance areas. With the aid of the ISAAC solution, Mill Creek’s safety scores have been the lowest in its history for three consecutive years.
The fleet uses the ISAAC Coach and numerous integrations to ensure drivers are receiving regular feedback and continued training. The result has been reduced accident frequency, while real-time mileage updates and diagnostic trouble code alerts have led to stronger compliance results.
“On behalf of the entire ISAAC team, I want to congratulate these deserving fleets for their dedication to safety and commitment to driver happiness,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder. “ISAAC is proud to be a partner to these fleets and to play a supporting role in their success.”
All of the winners will receive $5,000 CAN to distribute throughout their fleets at their discretion, or to donate to a non-profit organization. They also will receive a video highlighting their achievements, paid for and produced by ISAAC.
The 2022 Driver Happiness and Safety & Compliance Improvement Awards are sponsored by Tranztec, an integration partner of ISAAC’s Open Platform and the trucking industry’s only standard platform connecting TMS, telematics and transportation services with prebuilt integrations.
About ISAAC
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. Visit us at https://www.isaacinstruments.com.
