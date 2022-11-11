Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,525 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - Canadian Foundation for Economic Education to host New Brunswick Education Minister and IG Wealth Management to Showcase Provincial Achievements during Financial Literacy Month in Canada

November 11, 2022 12:36 PM | 1 min read

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Students from Fredericton will join New Brunswick Education Minister, the Honourable Bill Hogan and representatives from the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and IG Wealth Management (IG) to recognize the many achievements that the province of New Brunswick has made in financial literacy. The event will also include an announcement about the distribution of an additional 5,000 copies of CFEE and IG's Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy, one of the most extensively used resources supporting youth financial literacy in Canada, to Grade 10 students across the province.

When: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:30am-12:10pm

Where: Beaverbrook Art Gallery, 703 Queen Street, Fredericton

Who: 

  • The Honourable Bill Hogan, Minister of Education
  • Andrew Culberson and Julie Roy, Education Support Services, Department of Education and Early Childhood Development
  • Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education
  • Lorne Pilgrim, Regional Vice President, IG Wealth Management

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c8660.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - Canadian Foundation for Economic Education to host New Brunswick Education Minister and IG Wealth Management to Showcase Provincial Achievements during Financial Literacy Month in Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.