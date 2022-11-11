MEDIA ADVISORY - Canadian Foundation for Economic Education to host New Brunswick Education Minister and IG Wealth Management to Showcase Provincial Achievements during Financial Literacy Month in Canada

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Students from Fredericton will join New Brunswick Education Minister, the Honourable Bill Hogan and representatives from the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) and IG Wealth Management (IG) to recognize the many achievements that the province of New Brunswick has made in financial literacy. The event will also include an announcement about the distribution of an additional 5,000 copies of CFEE and IG's Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy, one of the most extensively used resources supporting youth financial literacy in Canada, to Grade 10 students across the province.

When: Monday, November 14, 2022, 11:30am-12:10pm

Where: Beaverbrook Art Gallery, 703 Queen Street, Fredericton

Who:

The Honourable Bill Hogan, Minister of Education

Andrew Culberson and Julie Roy, Education Support Services, Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

Lorne Pilgrim, Regional Vice President, IG Wealth Management

